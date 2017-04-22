 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 22 April 2017

Sudan’s finance minister discusses debt relief in Washington

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 22, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government Saturday has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) to help in cancelling Khartoum’s foreign debt according to the international initiatives.

PNG - 160.6 kb
Sudanese finance minister Badr al-Din Mahmoud

According to latest IMF reports, Sudan’s external debt stood at approximately $51 billion in 2016 from $39.5 billion in 2010.

Sudan’s Finance Minister Badr al-Din Mahmoud and the governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) have discussed with the IMF, WB and UK International Financial Cooperation Agency executive directors Sudan’s foreign debt on the sidelines of the spring meetings in Washington.

The official news agency SUNA reported that Mahmoud has briefed the IMF and WB officials on the situation in Sudan, asking for their support to cancel Khartoum’s external debt.

According to SUNA, the IMF and WB officials pointed that Sudan has exerted considerable efforts to meet the technical requirements for the debt cancellation, demanding Khartoum to continue to cooperate with the two institutions.

Also, the executive director of the UK International Financial Cooperation Agency urged Sudan to approve the poverty reduction strategy and to continue to cooperate in the fight against terrorism.

Since several years, Khartoum continued to urge the international financial institutions and the international community alike to apply only technical requirements to offer debt relief to Sudan away from the political agenda saying it has met the requirements to benefit from Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative.

However, IMF’s deputy director of the Middle East and Central Asia department, Edward Gemayel, said during a visit to Khartoum in 2013 that it will be near impossible for Sudan to secure debt relief even if it satisfied technical and economic requirements because it is linked to political issues which require a public relations effort with member countries.

Sudan’s relations with the Western nations have recently witnessed some improvements following decades of tensions.

Last January, Washington eased the 19-year economic and trade sanctions on Sudan. The decision came as a response to the collaboration of the Sudanese government on various issues including the fight against terrorism.

Also, the joint cooperation between Sudan and a number of European countries including France, United Kingdom and Germany has recently increased on issues of terrorism, illegal migration, human trafficking and cross-border crimes.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Darfur, the most ‘successful’ genocide in a century 2017-04-21 23:16:47 By Eric Reeves The Darfur region of western Sudan has been recognized since 2004 as the site of genocide since 2004 by dozens of political officials and bodies (including the U.S. Congress and (...)

Open Letter to AU and IGAD: Festus Mogae be relieved and JMEC disbanded 2017-04-21 23:12:39 By Dak Buoth It is an opportune time for President Festus Mogae, the Chair of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation commission (JMEC) to pack and go back where he came from. And if he so wishes to (...)

The Nile Basin In Transformation: research uptake and what’s at stake? 2017-04-20 14:55:55 Mohamed s. M. Yassin (Ph.D) The Nile basin territories have witnessed huge transformation since prehistoric era and continue to be subjected to enormous transformations. The transformations (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.