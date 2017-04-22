 
 
 
SPLM-IO commanders surrender to Ugandan army, spokesperson confirms

South Sudanese refugees carrying Core Relief Items walk down a road in Bidibidi refugee settlement, Yumbe District, Northern Region, Uganda. (UNHCR/David Azia)

April 21, 2017 (JUBA)-The armed opposition Sudan People Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO) Friday has confirmed that some senior commanders have surrendered to the Ugandan army deployed in the northern part of the east African country.

Last week, several media outlets in Uganda reported the two senior SPLM-IO officers Identified as Maj. Gen Benjamin Luboi and Brigadier Gen. Taban surrendered to Ugandan army in Padibe Sub-county, Uganda’s northern Lamwo district near the South Sudan’s Eastern Equatoria province.

Initially, the armed opposition group had denied the report, saying only civilians have fled to northern Uganda.

However, the newly appointed deputy SPLM-IO spokesperson, Lam Paul Gabriel confirmed the report and said they welcome the decision by Ugandan authorities and the UNHCR.

“We would like to thank the staffs of the Ugandan prime minister’s office and the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees for helping Benjamin and his friends get registered as refugees,” he added.

Gabriel dismissed that any of the two rebel officers was the commander of the rebel forces in Pajok, Eastern Equatoria.

“The sector command base is not in Pajok but between Imotong and Namurunyang/ Kapoeta state,” he added.

Earlier this month of April, the UNHCR reported that over 6000 refugees have crossed into northern Uganda district of Lamwo.

The influx of refugees was triggered by a military operation carried out by the government forces in Pajok, a town of more than 10,000 people 15 km (10 miles) north of the Ugandan border, to flush out rebel guerrillas in the area.

(ST)

  • 22 April 09:07, by South South

    “We would like to thank the staffs of the Ugandan prime minister’s office and the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees for helping Benjamin and his friends get registered as refugees,”

    I add my voice to thank Uganda and UNHCR for helping IO generals to register as refugees, good decision.

  • 22 April 09:15, by Garang Akeen Tong

    F**k high ranking officer where surrendered to uganda authority, I think they surrender after lossing battle field to mighty SPLA worrior. Men are really at work.

  • 22 April 09:40, by Garang Akeen Tong

    South sudan, those fuck high ranking io officers are lose battle field.......to might SPLA worrior we can can deal with in this dry season till they will accept peace. Our command is now well advancing miltarily and politically.

    • 22 April 11:17, by Eastern

      Sometimes if you calm down, your writings (in the poor English language) will be more comprehensible and worth an attention every other time...!

