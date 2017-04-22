Gogrial hosts 14 governors forum on security and development

April 21, 2017 (JUBA)- A peace and security forum drawing participation of governors from at least 14 states in South Sudan is underway in Kuacjok town, the administrative headquarters of Gogrial state

Women from a cattle camp walk near Gogrial (Photo Tim Freccia/Enough Project)

Gogrial governor Gregory Deng Kuac Aduol said on Friday the conference brings participants from states in the Upper Nile region together with those from neighbouring states in Bahr el Ghazal region.

The two-day conference commenced on Friday 21st April 2017 and is expected to end on 22nd April 2017.

This security and development meeting draws 14 governors and over 500 government officials including Abyei administrative area, northern Liech and Ruweng states among others.

“It will focus on how to curve communal conflicts, cattle thefts and border security control in their respective administrative areas and will reduce insecurity along our borders and provide everlasting peace and stability between our civil populations,” said Governor Gregory.

The forum will also discuss ways of opening interstates trade to boost economic stability in the country, he added.

He pointed that lack of security hampers the ongoing efforts to remove the spectre of famine which is the main challenge facing the South Sudan, adding the growing insecurity now prevent the circulation of local product and merchandises from a state to another.

"I call our citizens to support this conference so that its bear fruits," Aduol said.

The forum will also tackle issues of interstates feeder roads and development of state infrastructure.

This conference is the first ever since the appointment of the governor of Gogrial state in January 2017.

