 
 
 
Home | Comment & Analysis    Friday 21 April 2017

Open Letter to AU and IGAD: Festus Mogae be relieved and JMEC disbanded

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

By Dak Buoth

It is an opportune time for President Festus Mogae, the Chair of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation commission (JMEC) to pack and go back where he came from. And if he so wishes to remain in Juba, then he should be considered as an ex-JMEC Chairperson.

Festus’ persistent silence in the face of deteriorating situation breeds confusion, complications, and hence makes the world stand aloof. And as Will Rodgers says ‘‘Chaotic action is preferable to orderly inaction’’ Without much ado, he ought to be excommunicated for he did not communicate what keep transpiring on the ground for reasons best known to him and company.

As matter of fact, I’m not happy with the way he is dancing on victims’ graves together with those belligerents. To add insult to injury, I’m now seeing him dining and winning with the same peace violators whom he is supposed to offer wise counsel.

He was hired on conditions that he will be monitoring, overseeing the smooth implementation of peace accord only in the ‘pre-transitional’ and ‘during the transitional period’.

However, he is not supposed to continue occupying the same office in the ‘post’ transitional period.

I’m convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the peace accord has collapsed and dead, and there is nothing being implemented.

Festus’ continues to stay in office send the wrong impression that the peace agreement still exists when in fact there is none. In other words, his continued stay in the office covers the window for peace. To make matter worse, he is squandering resources that can be used to fast track desirable peace in our country.

I solidly hold that he should be relieved and JMEC disbanded respectively. By doing so, the world will see that the same peace agreement is dead or on a comma. And thus, they can either initiate a fresh political process and or reinvigorate the same peace accord as soon as possible. In my conscious analysis I believe:
1. That he failed to oversee and monitor the implementation of Peace Agreement
2. That he failed to finger-point at the peace violators, instead he is giving blanket-blames
3. That he failed to suggest alternative solutions and so he is ideas bankrupt.

I hereby challenge the appointing authorities, the African Union (AU) and IGAD to act accordingly because his legitimacy has been overtaken by events.

Three years of inaction are enough. Let’s devise decisive ways. ‘‘Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who could have acted; the indifference of those who should have known better, the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most; that has made it possible for evil to triumph,’’ Haile Selassie.

The writer is the Chairman of the Congress of South Sudanese Patriots; he can be reached for comments via eligodak@yahoo.com



The views expressed in the 'Comment and Analysis' section are solely the opinions of the writers. The veracity of any claims made are the responsibility of the author not Sudan Tribune.

If you want to submit an opinion piece or an analysis please email it to comment@sudantribune.com

Sudan Tribune reserves the right to edit articles before publication. Please include your full name, relevant personal information and political affiliations.
Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Darfur, the most ‘successful’ genocide in a century 2017-04-21 23:16:47 By Eric Reeves The Darfur region of western Sudan has been recognized since 2004 as the site of genocide since 2004 by dozens of political officials and bodies (including the U.S. Congress and (...)

Open Letter to AU and IGAD: Festus Mogae be relieved and JMEC disbanded 2017-04-21 23:12:39 By Dak Buoth It is an opportune time for President Festus Mogae, the Chair of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation commission (JMEC) to pack and go back where he came from. And if he so wishes to (...)

The Nile Basin In Transformation: research uptake and what’s at stake? 2017-04-20 14:55:55 Mohamed s. M. Yassin (Ph.D) The Nile basin territories have witnessed huge transformation since prehistoric era and continue to be subjected to enormous transformations. The transformations (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.