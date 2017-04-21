 
 
 
S. Sudan to benefit from UNDP's joint integrated police support

April 20, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s interior minister, Michael Chiengjiek Geay said he discussed numerous issues on the joint integrated police with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) country director, Kamil Kayode Kamaludde on Thursday.

New police recruits during a parade in Yambio June 27, 2016 (ST)

The meeting, Geay said, centered on the ongoing training of the joint integrated police in Rajaf, a suburb of the capital, Juba.

The UNDP official separately said the meeting was to discuss support of uniforms and other basic materials for the police under training.

He said the donations of non-food items that were donated by the government of Japan in collaboration with UNDP would soon arrive in the South Sudanese capital to benefit the joint police forces.

This year alone, the Japanese government has reportedly donated funds for the capacity training for the South Sudanese police forces.

The Japanese government aid to South Sudan was donated through UNDP.

The senior U.N official urged the ministry of interior to utilize the resources to the purpose of the joint integrate police in the country.

According to the shaky signed 2015 peace deal signed between government and the armed opposition faction allied to Riek Machar, it was agreed that a joint police unit to take care of Juba’s security and other towns like Bentiu, Bor and Malakal be formed.

(ST)

