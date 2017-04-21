 
 
 
Sudanese military official visits wounded soldiers in UAE hospitals

Sudanese military official visits wounded soldiers at treated Sheikh Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi on 20 April 2017 (ST Photo)
April 20, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese military attaché in Abu Dhabi Thursday visited the Sudanese soldiers wounded during the military operations in Yemen treated at the Sheikh Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Several thousands of the Sudanese army troops and militiamen are taking part in the Saudi-led military operations in Yemen. But, Khartoum used to not communicate on the human causalities.

Earlier this week, for the first time the army admitted the death of five soldiers in Yemen. Also, military sources disclosed to Sudan Tribune the transfer of 22 wounded soldiers to the Emirates hospitals where they are receiving medical treatment.

In a press statement released Thursday evening, the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) Spokesperson Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami, the Sudanese military attaché to the united Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia visited the wounded soldiers at the Sheikh Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The visit took place in the presence of Col. Nasser Al-Nuaimi, Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Medical Services, Col. Dr Sarhan Al-Nayadi, Director of Zayed Military Hospital and a number of medical officers and staff, Al-Shami said.

"The visit was welcomed by the UAE side and left a good impact on the wounded soldiers," he further added.

He pointed that Sudan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Mohammed al-Karib, visited the Sudanese wounded soldiers earlier and “has been assured that the wounded soldiers are receiving the best medical care”.

Saudi Arabia and allied Sunni Muslim countries began a military campaign in March 2015 to prevent the Yemeni Houthis Shiites and forces loyal to ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh taking control of the whole country.

The Sunnite coalition forces expelled the Iran-backed fighters from the southern port city of Aden last summer but the Houthis continue to hold several areas including the capital, Sanaa.

Over 10,000 Yemenis have been killed in the war.

(ST)

