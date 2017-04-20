South Sudanese president says war "not a pleasurable game"

April 20, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese president Salva Kiir said Thursday he would be visiting the states to explain to the people that he and his administration was working day and night exploring the best ways to end the conflict, saying war is not a "pleasurable game" to continue with.

President Salva Kiir adresses a joint press conference on 9 July 2016 (Reuters Photo)

The South Sudan leader said the only option is to the stop war and bring peace.

“This war is not the wish of any citizen but there are people who think that war is the solution. These are the people causing this suffering. We want to denounce violence, come back and participate in the national dialogue so that this situation is stopped, because is not a pleasurable game. It is destructive”, Kiir said on Thursday.

The president said he was committed to ending war in the country and called on the citizens to help us and his administration achieve peace by talking to those they know have taken up arms.

“I am sure this war will stop but it should be left to the government alone. Every citizen needs to play a role by talking to those they know have taken up arms and tell them there is a national dialogue so let them. This was what I said when I visited Yei in February and this is the message I will be carrying wherever I go, whether in the tour of the states or outside the country”, he said.

Meanwhile, the presidential advisor on security affairs said Kiir was committed to ending war and his decision to visit Kapoeta state in Eastern Equatoria demonstrates his willingness to reach out to all segments of society to talk with them about peace.

“The visit of the president Kapoeta is very important. It will give and the people in that state to hear from them and for the people to hear from himself. The president is carrying another important message of encouragement for the people to embrace agriculture, which has been our source survival since time immemorial. It should not be left”, said Tut Kew Gatluak.

The foreign affairs minister, Deng Alor Kuol also emphasized the importance of the visit of the president to the area, describing it as very important.

“It is very important this time when we are mobilizing our people for national dialogue and national reconciliation, so in that context, the president has decided to visit Kapoeta,” said Kuol.

(ST)