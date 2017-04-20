 
 
 
Thursday 20 April 2017

Sudan welcomes U.S. oil investors

Sudan's Oil and Gas Minister Mohamed Zayed Awad (ST Photo)
April 19, 2017 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s Oil and Gaz Minister Mohamed Zayed Awad has welcomed U.S. investors looking for a way to take part in the oil industry in Sudan and pledged to provide all the needed facilities.

Awad made his remarks in a statement released after a meeting with Peter S. Watson, the head of Capital Partner Trading, a company looking for investment opportunities for American firms.

Watson visit to Sudan comes as different sources expect the definitive removal of economic embargo on Sudan next July.

The minister “stressed Sudan’s readiness to cooperate with U.S. companies working in the field of oil and gas”, and welcome the desire of the American side to discuss opportunities for investment in the Sudanese oil sector,” said a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Awad further pointed that the presence of American oil companies would allow benefiting from the U.S. technology and expertise in the field of oil and gas.

The imposition of sanctions on Sudan in 1997 had forced American companies like Chevron to quit definitively the country and abandon its exploration and exploitation works in Blocks 1 and 2 in Western Upper Nile/Unity region for the Chinese-controlled GNPOC consortium.

The statement further said an “American delegation from LUKOIL company would visit Sudan on 16-17 May for talks on oil investments”.

LUKOIL is a Russian oil company with an important presence in the U.S. It operates in 35 countries including Egypt, Iraq, Nigeria and Cameroon.

(ST)

