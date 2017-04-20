Man accused of burning wife and child, arrested

April 19 2017 (YAMBIO) – Police in Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states, have arrested a man accused of burning to death his wife and a child in a residential area within Yambio town.

The incident reportedly followed a domestic brawl on Sunday night.

James Monday, the area Police commissioner, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in the wake of the killing of a woman and her child.

The official, however, said they still treated the man as a suspect, based on information provided by neighbours regarding the killing.

Police will continue to interrogate the suspect in custody, he said.

State authorities have preferred the incident as an isolated one and this comes weeks the government deployed over 100 organised forces to provide security during the Easter celebrations in Yambio.

(ST)