Man accused of burning wife and child, arrested

April 19 2017 (YAMBIO) – Police in Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states, have arrested a man accused of burning to death his wife and a child in a residential area within Yambio town.
The incident reportedly followed a domestic brawl on Sunday night.
James Monday, the area Police commissioner, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in the wake of the killing of a woman and her child.
The official, however, said they still treated the man as a suspect, based on information provided by neighbours regarding the killing.
Police will continue to interrogate the suspect in custody, he said.
State authorities have preferred the incident as an isolated one and this comes weeks the government deployed over 100 organised forces to provide security during the Easter celebrations in Yambio.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
S. Sudan’s secession: Lavrov has unfolded only a part of the story, then what next? 2017-04-15 21:35:53 By Hussien Arko Menawi When Mr Sergey Lavrov the Foreign Minister of Russia has uttered the unsaid about the conspiracy against the unity of Sudan, many were taken by surprise, not because of (...)
Jieeng’s Satan kingdom must be dismantled 2017-04-14 07:19:22 By Luk Kuth Dak As very many of you may recall that in the early 80's that I served as Press Secretary to then Governor of the Greater Upper Nile Region, Mr Daniel Koat Mathews, better as D.K. (...)
Shameful indicators of declared famine in South Sudan 2017-04-09 06:39:43 By Mohamed M. Yassin South Sudan again, yes again tremendous suffering is happening in South Sudan, the newly independent African country is dragged again into useless civil war causing famine (...)
MORE