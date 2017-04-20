 
 
 
Man accused of burning wife and child, arrested

April 19 2017 (YAMBIO) – Police in Gbudue, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states, have arrested a man accused of burning to death his wife and a child in a residential area within Yambio town.

The incident reportedly followed a domestic brawl on Sunday night.

James Monday, the area Police commissioner, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in the wake of the killing of a woman and her child.

The official, however, said they still treated the man as a suspect, based on information provided by neighbours regarding the killing.

Police will continue to interrogate the suspect in custody, he said.

State authorities have preferred the incident as an isolated one and this comes weeks the government deployed over 100 organised forces to provide security during the Easter celebrations in Yambio.

(ST)

  • 20 April 09:02, by Kush Natives

    James Monday,
    My thanks and great appreciation goes to your heartfelt work you and the other an organized forces did to the murderer! This act confirmed that crimes are highly affecting our communities in a great dimensions. Where in a world would a man could personally murder his own family? Even Nuer man can not do or take a such path. If you can’t lead your own beloved family, then why_____

    repondre message

    • 20 April 09:16, by Kush Natives

      con_ always worried about other things? By the way, this is not a parts of the politics, but family affairs. Therefore, I am sending my condolence to the victims who were insanely murdered by their father! God gives and takes! God bless South Sudan______land of the black/Kush!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



