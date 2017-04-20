 
 
 
UN "greatly" concerned about humanitarian situation in Wau

April 19, 2017 (WAU) - The head of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in South Sudan (UNOCHA), Ian Ridley is “greatly” concerned about the humanitarian situation in Wau state, a week after violent clashes occurred in its main town.

South Sudan head of Office OCHA , Ian Ridley, 19, April 2017 (ST)

Ridley made these remarks after meeting the Wau state governor, Andrea Mayar Acho on the humanitarian concerns on Wednesday.

“We are very concern about the deteriorating situation in Wau, the increasing needs and of course the security for the humanitarian workers,” the head of UNOCHA told reporters in Wau town.

“We have come here to discuss with the authority in Wau in order to make sure that we can have the security for our staffs and our suppliers because we need to increase the humanitarian assistance we are giving to main needed people in Wau,” he added.

The official said his visit to Wau aimed at reaching out to as well as making sure that the population affected by the recent violence in Wau town, are able to access the humanitarian assistance needed.

Ridley, accompanied by the country’s director for World Food Programme, Joyce Kanyangwa Luma, urged the governor to ensure a conducive to enable humanitarian workers carry out their duties.

“We have a basic agreement with the government as U.N agencies on protection of humanitarian workers across the country, therefore, government need to protect the agencies staffs,” said Luma.

The governor of Wau state, however, vowed to ensure that all U.N staffs are protected by state authorities working under his mandate.
“We in the state government are concerned about the protection of all U.N staffs, whether national or international staffs working in Wau,” said Acho.

“We are concerned to facilitate their operations within the state and weather an area controlled by the rebels, we can allow them to go into it for humanitarian access,” assured the governor, reiterating that all U.N staffs in the state were under his government protection.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

