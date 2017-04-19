 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 19 April 2017

Arab Fund, Sudan sign $200 million loan to finance new power plant

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Alfula Crude Oil and Natural Gas-fired Power Plant, Sudan (Lahmeyer Photo)
April 18, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development signed a $ 200 million loan agreement to build a 350-megawatt power station in the suburb of Al-Baquir, south of Khartoum.

According to a statement by the Arab Fund on Tuesday, the loan signing ceremony took place in the Moroccan capital of Rabat on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the Arab financial institutions.

The crude oil-fired power plant will generate 350 MW of electricity with a transformer station that uses a simple-cycle mode. However, the plant will operate with the natural gas after the construction of a pipeline transporting the imported gas through one of the ports of the country.

The loan repayment period is 30 years, with a grace period of seven years and an annual interest of 2%.

The new power plant is expected to contribute to solving the problem of power transmission bottlenecks in Al-Baqair and Soba industrial zones. The region is one of the high load density areas of the national electricity transmission network.

Sudan plans to add 4055 megawatts of electricity by 2020, through a plan to raise hydroelectric power generation from 1500 MWh per year to 2000 MWh per year, and thermal power production from 900 MW to 3,555 MW.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


S. Sudan’s secession: Lavrov has unfolded only a part of the story, then what next? 2017-04-15 21:35:53 By Hussien Arko Menawi When Mr Sergey Lavrov the Foreign Minister of Russia has uttered the unsaid about the conspiracy against the unity of Sudan, many were taken by surprise, not because of (...)

Jieeng’s Satan kingdom must be dismantled 2017-04-14 07:19:22 By Luk Kuth Dak As very many of you may recall that in the early 80's that I served as Press Secretary to then Governor of the Greater Upper Nile Region, Mr Daniel Koat Mathews, better as D.K. (...)

Shameful indicators of declared famine in South Sudan 2017-04-09 06:39:43 By Mohamed M. Yassin South Sudan again, yes again tremendous suffering is happening in South Sudan, the newly independent African country is dragged again into useless civil war causing famine (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.