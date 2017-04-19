 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 19 April 2017

Sudan’s investment flows reach $4,1 billion in 2016: report

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 18, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s investment report has revealed that 2016 investment flows reached $4,1 billion.

JPEG - 32.3 kb
King Salman bin Abdulaziz and President Bashir witness the signing of bilateral financial agreements in Riyadh on 3 Nov 2015 (Photo SPA)

The annual investment report, which will be released within few days, said that 2604 investment projects have been licensed in the agricultural, industrial and services sectors in 2016, pointing the size of flows reached $4,1 billion.

According to the official news agency SUNA, the agricultural projects amounted to 668 while the industrial projects reached 811 and the services projects reached 993.

The report mentions that 46,765 job opportunities will be created from these projects, pointing that investment share in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has increased by $3,2 billion in the three sectors.

It pointed that the exports of investment projects during the year 2016 reached 4.3 billion dollars, indicating that investment projects contributed to the implementation of the state’s economic policy.

Last February, investment Minister Mudathir Abdel-Ghani said Sudan has offered 220 investment projects to achieve the Arab food security, pointing that Arab agricultural and livestock investment represents 85% of the total foreign investment in the two sectors.

He stressed that foreign investment in agriculture and livestock has risen to $13 billion, pointing it created 446,000 job opportunity in the agricultural sector.

Sudan’s economy was hit hard since the southern part of the country declared independence in July 2011, taking with it about 75% of the country’s oil output.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


S. Sudan’s secession: Lavrov has unfolded only a part of the story, then what next? 2017-04-15 21:35:53 By Hussien Arko Menawi When Mr Sergey Lavrov the Foreign Minister of Russia has uttered the unsaid about the conspiracy against the unity of Sudan, many were taken by surprise, not because of (...)

Jieeng’s Satan kingdom must be dismantled 2017-04-14 07:19:22 By Luk Kuth Dak As very many of you may recall that in the early 80's that I served as Press Secretary to then Governor of the Greater Upper Nile Region, Mr Daniel Koat Mathews, better as D.K. (...)

Shameful indicators of declared famine in South Sudan 2017-04-09 06:39:43 By Mohamed M. Yassin South Sudan again, yes again tremendous suffering is happening in South Sudan, the newly independent African country is dragged again into useless civil war causing famine (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.