 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 18 April 2017

Washington urges “close cooperation” to reach lasting peace in Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

N. Darfur Governor Abdel Wahid Youssef meets with the US military attaché Lieutenant Colonel Jörn Pung on 9 April 2017 (ST Photo)

April 18, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The U.S. Administration has called for close cooperation among the Sudanese government, United Nations, and native administrations in Darfur to reach a negotiated lasting peace for the restive region.

In a press release Tuesday, U.S. embassy in Khartoum said the “U.S. Defence Attaché Lieutenant Colonel Jörn Pung and Regional Security Officer (RSO) Corynn Stratton visited North and Central Darfur states, April 9-13, 2017, to gain deeper insights and better understanding about Darfur”.

According to the press release seen by Sudan Tribune, the delegation “met with local, military, and political leaders within the Government of Sudan, Sudanese Armed Forces, and the African Union/United Nations Hybrid operation in Darfur (UNAMID)”.

“Their discussions provided an opportunity for the U.S. Embassy officers to learn, hear, and understand from various leaders about their priorities, challenges, and successes,” further reads the press release.

It pointed out that the U.S. officials “came away with a clearer understanding from many leaders about the essential need for safety and security for all men, women, and children in Darfur”, stressing the “establishment of rule of law will require successful disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration process for former combatants”.

“The United States encourages close cooperation among the Government of Sudan, United Nations, and native administrations to find a negotiated lasting peace for the region, and to abet, arrest, and prosecute criminality and gun violence, overcome challenges of tribalism, land reform, and resource management,” the press release added.

Darfur region has recently witnessed a number of visits by Western diplomats including from the European Union, France and the United Kingdom.

On 4 April, the newly appointed head of Darfur hybrid mission (UNAMID) Jeremiah N. Mamabolo told the UN Security Council that security situation in the western Sudan region has changed and the fighting has by far diminished.

UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in Darfur conflict since 2003, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


S. Sudan’s secession: Lavrov has unfolded only a part of the story, then what next? 2017-04-15 21:35:53 By Hussien Arko Menawi When Mr Sergey Lavrov the Foreign Minister of Russia has uttered the unsaid about the conspiracy against the unity of Sudan, many were taken by surprise, not because of (...)

Jieeng’s Satan kingdom must be dismantled 2017-04-14 07:19:22 By Luk Kuth Dak As very many of you may recall that in the early 80's that I served as Press Secretary to then Governor of the Greater Upper Nile Region, Mr Daniel Koat Mathews, better as D.K. (...)

Shameful indicators of declared famine in South Sudan 2017-04-09 06:39:43 By Mohamed M. Yassin South Sudan again, yes again tremendous suffering is happening in South Sudan, the newly independent African country is dragged again into useless civil war causing famine (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.