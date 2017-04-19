Gogrial governor says security situation stable after claims of sectional fight

April 18, 2017 (JUBA) - The governor of Gogrial state in South Sudan, home to President Salva Kiir, has said the general security situation in the area stable, dispelling claims of sectional fighting.
Governor Gregory Deng Kuac Aduol, according to a statement from his office on Monday described security situation was "completely stable “.
He further denied any knowledge of sectional fighting between the two section of Aguok and Apuk, and described what happened in the area as an isolated individual act.
“The security situation in Gogrial state is normal. It is stable. People are going about their normal businesses. There are no major security threats. The things which are twisted and magnified in the media are isolated incidents by individuals and the law enforcement agencies are tracking them,” said the statement.
Madol Madol Aguer, the press secretary in the office of the governor also told Sudan Tribune on Monday that security situation in the area was relatively stable, downplaying sectional fight.
Aguer said the general-turned-politician was doing everything within his ability and resources to create an atmosphere of peace, love, unity and reassurance of the safety.
Governor Gregory, he says, had provided an excellent opportunity to move beyond a time marked by infighting and other distractions.
(ST)
