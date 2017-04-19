 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 19 April 2017

Gogrial governor says security situation stable after claims of sectional fight

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

David Shearer, UNMISS greets Gogrial State officials during a visit to its capital Kuajok, on 29 March 2017 (UNMISS Photo)

April 18, 2017 (JUBA) - The governor of Gogrial state in South Sudan, home to President Salva Kiir, has said the general security situation in the area stable, dispelling claims of sectional fighting.

Governor Gregory Deng Kuac Aduol, according to a statement from his office on Monday described security situation was "completely stable “.

He further denied any knowledge of sectional fighting between the two section of Aguok and Apuk, and described what happened in the area as an isolated individual act.

“The security situation in Gogrial state is normal. It is stable. People are going about their normal businesses. There are no major security threats. The things which are twisted and magnified in the media are isolated incidents by individuals and the law enforcement agencies are tracking them,” said the statement.

Madol Madol Aguer, the press secretary in the office of the governor also told Sudan Tribune on Monday that security situation in the area was relatively stable, downplaying sectional fight.

Aguer said the general-turned-politician was doing everything within his ability and resources to create an atmosphere of peace, love, unity and reassurance of the safety.

Governor Gregory, he says, had provided an excellent opportunity to move beyond a time marked by infighting and other distractions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 April 07:14, by Eyez

    Savages, you animals can’t even coexist as one tribe, it’s a shame, that, you people have dragged other South Sudanese into your vicious life cycle.

    You Jienge are indeed cursed, because, how on earth can a whole tribe be stuck in the dark ages...huh? You baboons must not yet evolved into human beings, as your wild actions have indicated.
    X

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


S. Sudan’s secession: Lavrov has unfolded only a part of the story, then what next? 2017-04-15 21:35:53 By Hussien Arko Menawi When Mr Sergey Lavrov the Foreign Minister of Russia has uttered the unsaid about the conspiracy against the unity of Sudan, many were taken by surprise, not because of (...)

Jieeng’s Satan kingdom must be dismantled 2017-04-14 07:19:22 By Luk Kuth Dak As very many of you may recall that in the early 80's that I served as Press Secretary to then Governor of the Greater Upper Nile Region, Mr Daniel Koat Mathews, better as D.K. (...)

Shameful indicators of declared famine in South Sudan 2017-04-09 06:39:43 By Mohamed M. Yassin South Sudan again, yes again tremendous suffering is happening in South Sudan, the newly independent African country is dragged again into useless civil war causing famine (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.