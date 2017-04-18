South Sudan president sets to visit Kapoeta state

April 18, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir will pay a visit on Thursday to the hunger-hit Kapoeta state in Eastern Equatoria region, announced the presidential spokesperson on Tuesday.

According to the Presidential Press Secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny, the visit is part of presidential tours to several states. The visit will be the first to Eastern Equatoria after dividing the region into two separate states, Imatong and Kapoeta.

Kapoeta Governor Louise Lobong Lojore confirmed the visit in a separate interview, saying it would signal care and show solidarity with people of the area who have been affected by drought and hunger in the area.

Governor Lojore added that almost all the people in the state are in dire need of food assistance due to the hunger. He said two women starved to death while walking from Kapoeta East to Uganda in search of food.

“We are expecting the President to visit this state. This has been a long plan since last year and we hope properly it will materialise now in two days to come,” Lojore told a united state sponsored eye radio.

“The President is visiting the state to give his solidarity with the people who are now facing drought and hunger and encourage them and share with them the policies and steps that been taken by the government to address the problem and people are very much happy and prepared,” he added.

