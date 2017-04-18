Citizens in Yambio ride for peace and co-existence

April 17, 2017 (YAMBIO) – Residents of Yambio, the capital of South Sudan’s newly created Gbudue state organized sports activities aimed at promoting peace and co-existence among the people.

Citizens riding bicycles in Yambio to promote peace April 17, 2017 (ST)

Monday’s event, based on the theme ‘May they be one’ was organised by the Catholic Bishop of Tombura Yambio Diocese, Barani Edward Hiboro at Gbudue stadium.

According to the Bishop, bicycles were chosen because they were the cheapest means of transport, attracting large numbers.

Such bicycle riding sports activities are commonly organised in the region because it brings together different kinds of people to participate in sports, despite their positions and various ethnicity.

A number of activities, including bicycle riding, marathon, pulling of a rope and several other activities were witnessed at the event.

The governor of Gbudue state, Daniel Badagbu, expressed his gratitude towards the sports activities, saying that they have the ability to boost working relations between citizens and transform societal cultures of war to cultures of peace and harmony.

Working towards peace, he added, should be everyone’s responsibility.

The governor, however, encouraged all partners to come together to contribute to the healing process needed to end war.

The bicycle riding competition is an annual event, which usually takes place after the Easter festival with the aim of promoting peace and creating an atmosphere of security in the state.

(ST)