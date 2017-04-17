SPLM-N renews commitment to comprehensive peace

April 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) has expressed commitment to achieving comprehensive peace and removing the totalitarian regime asserting its unity and cohesion despite conspiracies.

In a press release Monday, SPLM-N called on the opposition forces to form a wide alliance in order to change the current balance of power between the government and the opposition and eliminate what it described as the “regime’s illusions”.

“SPLM-N sends another message to the regime and its leaders: it will only accept the comprehensive peace, the removal of the totalitarian regime and the establishment of a new regime that is based on citizenship without discrimination”. read the press release.

According to the press release seen by Sudan Tribune, SPLA-N Chief of Staff Gen. Gagod Mukwar has attended the graduation ceremony of new “distinctive” army units including hundreds of college graduates.

In his address before the ceremony, Gagod urged SPLM-A troops to protect and preserve the rights of the residents in the rebel-held areas, stressing the need to maintain the unity of the SPLM-N.

He affirmed the Movement “will continue to adhere to the New Sudan vision developed by the founding fathers”.

For his part, the commander of the 1st division, Brigadier Gen. Koko Idris Al-Izairq said the SPLA-N and its allies attacked areas in North and South Kordofan in April 2013, saying the attacks aimed to achieve the highest political goals and to allow the Sudanese people enjoy the benefits of change.

“We will arrive in Khartoum together, whether to protect peace or to seize power and your role would be to protect the homeland and the people,” he added.

According to the press release, the ceremony was also attended by the Nuba Mountains acting governor Bolus Shai’ir, mayor of Um Dorain district, mayor of Tubo (Al-Buram) Iscial Koko Talodi, mayor of Hiban Saeed Kago besides commanders of SPLA-N technical units.

South Kordofan and neighbouring Blue Nile states, also known as the “Two Areas” have been the scene of violent conflict between the SPLM-N and Sudanese army since 2011.

Last March internal feud surfaced within the SPLM-N after the release of its deputy chairman Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu’s resignation letter blaming the Secretary General Yasir Arman of brushing aside his demand of self-determination for the Nuba Mountains.

Following what the Nuba Mountains Liberation Council (NMLC), an SPLM-N political body in the South Kordofan announced its support of al-Hilu’s demand for self-determination and relieved Arman from his position as secretary-general and chief negotiator.

However, SPLM-N leadership council cancelled the NMLC decisions, saying the group has “discussed national issues that fall beyond its powers”.

So far, the SPLA-N chief of staff and the military commanders chose to stay away from the internal differences within the Movement and continue to work under the SPLM-N Chairman and Commander in Chief, Malik Agar.

