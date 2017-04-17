Sudan participates in AFRICOM meetings

April 16, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan announced on Saturday its participation for the first time in the meeting of the United States Africa Command known as "AFRICOM" which represents a new step in the normalisation between Khartoum and Washington.

SAF Chief of General Staff, Ltd General Emad al-Din Adawi,

According to the official news agency SUNA, the Sudanese army Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Emad al-Din Mustafa Adawi has left Khartoum Sunday heading to Germany to take part in a meeting of AFRICOM chiefs of general staff in Stuttgart, Germany.

Since last year Washington praised Khartoum cooperation in the counterterrorism but the east African nation remains in the list of states sponsoring terrorism with North Korea, Iran and Syria.

Earlier this year the two countries reappointed military attachés in their respective diplomatic missions in Khartoum and Washington for the first time since over thirty years ago.

Established in 2007, the AFRICOM is responsible for U.S. military operations and military relations with African armies.

Besides military cooperation with the African armies, it supports the anti-LRA African Union-led military campaign, a regional operation against Boko Haram group or the military operation on al-Qaeda-linked group AKMI in Mali and other regional operation to eradicate terror groups.

(ST)