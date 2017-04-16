 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 16 April 2017

S. Sudan president calls for tolerance among citizens

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 16, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president, Salva Kiir has called for tolerance and acceptance, saying the nation belongs to all ethnic groups.

JPEG - 15.2 kb
President Salva Kiir addresses the nation from the State House on September 15, 2015, in Juba (Photo AFP/Charles Atiki Lomodong)

The president made these remarks on Good Friday, a day he said, signifies the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, redemption over condemnation and hope over despair.

He urged South Sudanese to accept one another, embrace peace, forgive, reconcile and live peacefully, reiterating his government’s determination to bring lasting peace in the country, through engagements with other stakeholders.

"As we celebrate yet another Easter, I urge all our citizens to live peacefully with one another and do their utmost to make this country a peaceful nation. Our people must accept themselves and appreciate the values of peaceful co-existence. It is in our collective interest to live in peace because without peace, no meaningful and sustainable development can take place,” said Kiir.

“The message of Easter is filled with themes of love, faith, sacrifice, dedication, commitment, fulfillment of prophecy, hope, expectation and victory, as espoused in the scriptures and the teaching and lifestyle of Jesus Christ,” he added.

In recent weeks, however, fighting has surged between armed forces loyal to South Sudan’s former First Vice President, Riek Machar and government troops, especially in the Eastern Equatoria state town of Pajok and in Wau, one of the nation’s newly-created states.

The United Nations mission in South Sudan urged the warring parties to silence guns and demonstrate responsibility as violence escalates.

The acting Special Representative of the U.N Secretary-General, Moustapha Soumaré, said the peacekeepers were pushing for access to the conflict areas in order to protect the innocent civilians.

According to the world body, intense fighting occurred on Friday between government troops and opposition forces in Raja, a town located in Lol, one of South Sudan’s controversially-created states.

Soumaré said the Easter period should symbolise reconciliation and rebirth of hope, calling on leaders from all sides to embrace peace.

"They must show restraint and demonstrate their responsibility to ensure the sanctity of life of all South Sudanese citizens,” he said in a statement issued Saturday.

The U.N has reportedly deployed in vital areas to protect civilians, despite the challenges they face. But Soumaré said there can be no military solution to the conflict, but only "through a political solution."

“They must once and for all silence the guns, return to dialogue, reconcile their differences and bring the peace the South Sudanese people want and deserve," he stressed.

In recent days, the U.N said, thousands of people have fled to neighbouring Uganda from Pajok, while 13,500 others were received at its mission’s protection of civilians’ sites in Wau after the clashes between the country’s main rival factions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 16 April 19:47, by Midit Mitot

    Shit! do you know the meaning of word call tolerance? You would have to preach this word since on 16/Dec/2013 after your tribal Militia call Mathaing Anyoor have murdered the civilians. in-order to convince this nation, today after what?

    repondre message

    • 16 April 21:21, by padiit gaga

      Mr President doesn’t mean his word he always tried to blindfold the world by saying peace while he doesn’t mean it. This tribal President must resign for peace to come if not S.Sudan must be like Somalia until he die, but IO will facilitate it.

      repondre message

      • 16 April 21:34, by Garang Akeen

        @Padiit you wishes Kiir to resign and then who take over? Tell me.

        repondre message

      • 16 April 21:55, by Garang Akeen

        @Padiit, you wishes Pres. Salva to resign and then who will take over. Tell me Am waiting

        repondre message

  • 16 April 20:08, by Eastern

    Well, Salva Kiir is the president of dinkas and the nondinkas who have accepted to participate in the Dinka dance of dominance......

    repondre message

  • 16 April 21:25, by Garang Akeen

    Pres. Salva Kiir, urged all s.sudanse to accept one another, forgive and reconcile. Who can hears sweetest speech from H.E the pres. They have ears but the don,t want to hear, they have eye but the do refuse to see. God have mercy on us.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


S. Sudan’s secession: Lavrov has unfolded only a part of the story, then what next? 2017-04-15 21:35:53 By Hussien Arko Menawi When Mr Sergey Lavrov the Foreign Minister of Russia has uttered the unsaid about the conspiracy against the unity of Sudan, many were taken by surprise, not because of (...)

Jieeng’s Satan kingdom must be dismantled 2017-04-14 07:19:22 By Luk Kuth Dak As very many of you may recall that in the early 80's that I served as Press Secretary to then Governor of the Greater Upper Nile Region, Mr Daniel Koat Mathews, better as D.K. (...)

Shameful indicators of declared famine in South Sudan 2017-04-09 06:39:43 By Mohamed M. Yassin South Sudan again, yes again tremendous suffering is happening in South Sudan, the newly independent African country is dragged again into useless civil war causing famine (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.