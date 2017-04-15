 
 
 
SPLA chief of staff in Bahr el Ghazal for military operations

April 15, 2017 (JUBA)- The chief of general staff of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) is in Bahr el Ghazal to lead military operations against armed opposition forces after renewed clashes in the region.

President Salva Kiir, (L), accompanied by army chief of staff Paul Malong Awan, (R), waves during an independence day ceremony in the capital Juba, on July 9, 2015 (Photo AP)

A high-ranking military officer told Sudan Tribune on Saturday that General Paul Malong Awan is in the region to oversee military operations after renewed clashed erupted in Wau and Raja.

“The chief of general staff is on the mission. He is Bahr el Ghazal now. He was in Aweil on Thursday and Wau on Friday. He is there to talk to the local command there and to ensure that they have enough manpower and military weapons to deal with the recent rebel activities,” a military source told Sudan Tribune on Saturday.

The military who is not authorised to speak to the press said they were now refocusing their efforts to addressing security matters in the region.

“We have refocused our efforts on figuring out what to do to stop the activities of the rebels,” he said, adding that more troops are now being mobilised to be dispatched to Raja.

“The issue of Raja requires an urgent attention and is one of the reasons the chief of general staff is in the region. He is talking to the division commanders to send more forces to reinforce forces on the ground. What was in Raja was a brigade but now because of these operations, there is a need to increase the number of the forces there. The command is thinking of sending more forces”, he said

Local officials in Lol state have claimed that political differences between the chief of general staff and governor Rizik Hassan Zachariah have compromised working relationship.

The differences are seen as the reasons the command has been hesitant about providing weapons, ammunition or other military support to the area.

(ST)

  • 15 April 23:09, by Garang Akeen

    Great move, Gen. Paul Malong, we are here to bomb rebel out in our country, south sudan will free from rebel for all, Lion is stand ready to ever mission, and elephant is busy doing it best.

    • 15 April 23:35, by padiit gaga

      Nothing work from failure government, every one must smell the smoke of fire that was burned by Dinka President including thembefore UN take it as fail state.

    • 15 April 23:44, by Mi diit

      This doesn’t make any meaning. He is increasing an insurgency in the region and the cycle goes on...cycle goes on....

      • 16 April 00:00, by Mi diit

        Dear Paul Malong,
        Being an idiot with kids around you is okay...kids never mind it...they just love the way you are...SPLA I.O have been teaching you for the past three years...and will still be teaching you to the last minute of the game.
        Viva!

    • 16 April 00:12, by Chong Thow

      No matter how you try, your tribal dictator leader will never win this war. War is not solution
      For you to control this country. The only solution is peace. If you chose war instead of peace, you lose.

  • 15 April 23:29, by Garang Akeen

    Upper nile is now, a matter of time to be free of from riak machar rebel . Gen Paul is working to bring rebel to an end, those who refuse dialogue with gov,t should enjoy bitterness of war.

  • 15 April 23:49, by Kush Natives

    Mr. Gen. Chief of staff, the only thing that we need to first and foremost is shutting down the border of DRC & CAR first. Seal off those two borders before the full operations starts. There’s no any other choices that the government can do now! We have to discard all the peace process that we were abiding by since national prays day.

  • 16 April 00:04, by Kush Natives

    Mr. president, if you’re so scared for whatever reason we don’t know, then you need get to out of there, and give somebody a chance to free us out of rebels. We all know that you have been up to peaceful dialogue since day 1, but rebels took advantage of your kind heart. We need a heartless human to deals with those thugs who hear through guns.

  • 16 April 00:12, by Kush Natives

    We needs to hear in a few days, those nyagaatees, who are still operative in the jungle of DRC & CAR are cleaned out! Taban himself MUST be hold accountable, if he can’t controls his forces in the region. SSIS should pay close attentions to this folding crisis. Rebels within always hard to defeat, because they’re operating within.

