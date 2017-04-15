Al-Bashir hails deep relations between Sudan and Bahrain

April 15, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir has praised the deep historical relations between Sudan and Bahrain saying his recent meetings in the Kingdom will bear fruit in the near future for the good of the two countries and the two peoples.

On Wednesday, Al-Bashir and his accompanying delegation arrived in the Bahrain’s capital Manana where they were welcomed by Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa. He arrived from Kuwait where he held talks with the Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In an interview with the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) Saturday, al-Bashir stressed that “Sudan rejects any attempts to interfere in Bahrain’s internal affairs”, saying his country supports any measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security and stability.

He pointed the bilateral talks with the Bahrain covered several fields especially the economic aspect, saying his country expects to receive large Bahraini investments particularly in the agricultural sector.

Al-Bashir added the two sides discussed security issues in the region, saying they agreed to coordinate fully to promote ties between the two countries.

The Sudanese president pointed that he extended an invitation to King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to visit Sudan, saying the Bahraini embassy in Khartoum will be inaugurated soon.

He stressed that Sudan is committed to defend the security of Bahrain, pointing to his country’s role in the Saudi-led alliance against the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Al-Bashir said that Sudan used to have cultural and diplomatic relations with Iran, saying however they discovered the latter was seeking to spread Shiite ideology and provoking sectarian tendencies within the Sudanese society.

“And that is why we immediately took a decision to shut down the Iranian cultural centre and we eventually cut ties with Tehran,” he said.

He warned Iran against interfering in the internal affairs of other nations, saying it is better for the countries and peoples of the region to live in peace and in accordance with the international rules and norms.

Sudan’s relations with the Gulf States have witnessed a thaw since late 2015 after years of tensions over Khartoum’s close ties with Tehran.

Following a meeting with Al-Khalifa Wednesday, al-Bashir confirmed to the official SUNA that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries would sign a strategic partnership agreement with Sudan. So, the Red Sea country will strengthen economic and trade ties with the Gulf countries.

(ST)