Two people died and four injured in Maridi town

April 14, 2017 (MARIDI) – At least two people were reported dead and four seriously injured, after a tree fell on a local restaurant on Kozi road on Friday afternoon.

JPEG - 72.8 kb
View of Bangasu teak plantation along Yambio-Maridi road about 3 miles square. (ST)

The four whose conditions were critical were taken to Maridi hospital for treatment.

James David, an eyewitness said, attributed the accident to the wind and heavy rains that covered Maridi on that fateful day. David went on to add that he was not far from the scene of the incident, which allowed him to rush to the restaurant and help out where he could.

“Yes it is true, there was heavy wind this afternoon in Maridi which caused a big tree to fall on a local restaurant. One died instantly while the other one died later, on the way to the hospital.

Four sustained serious injuries,” said the witness.

James mentioned that a police officer and a civilian died and the four who were injured, were soldiers.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

