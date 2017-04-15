Two people died and four injured in Maridi town

April 14, 2017 (MARIDI) – At least two people were reported dead and four seriously injured, after a tree fell on a local restaurant on Kozi road on Friday afternoon.
- View of Bangasu teak plantation along Yambio-Maridi road about 3 miles square. (ST)
The four whose conditions were critical were taken to Maridi hospital for treatment.
James David, an eyewitness said, attributed the accident to the wind and heavy rains that covered Maridi on that fateful day. David went on to add that he was not far from the scene of the incident, which allowed him to rush to the restaurant and help out where he could.
“Yes it is true, there was heavy wind this afternoon in Maridi which caused a big tree to fall on a local restaurant. One died instantly while the other one died later, on the way to the hospital.
Four sustained serious injuries,” said the witness.
James mentioned that a police officer and a civilian died and the four who were injured, were soldiers.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Jieeng’s Satan kingdom must be dismantled 2017-04-14 07:19:22 By Luk Kuth Dak As very many of you may recall that in the early 80's that I served as Press Secretary to then Governor of the Greater Upper Nile Region, Mr Daniel Koat Mathews, better as D.K. (...)
Shameful indicators of declared famine in South Sudan 2017-04-09 06:39:43 By Mohamed M. Yassin South Sudan again, yes again tremendous suffering is happening in South Sudan, the newly independent African country is dragged again into useless civil war causing famine (...)
Darfur continues suffering war ravages amid UN silence 2017-04-08 21:29:57 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the report presented to the UN on April 4, 2017 by the newly appointed UNAMID head Jeremiah N. Mamabolo which indicated that (...)
MORE