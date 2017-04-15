 
 
 
SPLA-N Koko denies supporting Arman’s removal

April 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan People’s Liberation Army-North (SPLA-N) Deputy Chief of Staff Izat Koko has denied his support for the dismissal of SPLM-N Secretary-General Yasir Arman and expressed hope to settle a rift within the political leadership soon.

SLPA-N deputy chief of general staff Izat Koko (ST file photo)

Several reports were published on Thursday claimed that a number of high-ranking commanders including Koko have recently supported a decision by the Nuba Mountains Liberation Council to sack Arman from the head of the peace negotiating delegation and to dissolve the general secretariat.

In a short communiqué released on Friday the SPLA-N Deputy Chief Of General Staff For Administration, Koko, refuted the report and regretted "frantic attempts" to divide the Movement.

"As for what has been attributed to me yesterday about my disagreement with my colleagues in the SPLM leadership, it is a blatant lie and has nothing to do with the reality. I have a mission with the Chairman and the Secretary-General and I continue my mission as usual," he said.

Last month, the leak of a resignation letter of the SPLM-N Deputy Chairman Abdel Aziz al-Hilu exposed deep internal rifts in the three-member leadership of the rebel group. Al-Hilu accuses Arman who is the chief negotiator of refusing to include in the peace talks the right to self-determination for the Nuba Mountains.

Koko said that he would not contribute to dividing the group stressing that " I am sure that the comrades, the leaders: the chairman, the deputy chairman and the secretary-general will overcome the current crisis and the SPLM/A remains united against the Ingaz regime".

(ST)

