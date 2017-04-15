South Sudan Episcopal Church consecrates two new bishops in Aweil

April 14, 2017 (JUBA) – Daniel Deng Bul, Archbishop of the Episcopal church of South Sudan ordained and consecrated three new bishops in Aweil region on April 4th, 2017. This increased the number of dioceses in the region.

Archbishop Daniel Deng Bul at the consecration event on Ayod county on February 8, 2015 (ST)

The ceremony was attended by more than 500 believers and Archbishop Daniel Deng, ordained and consecrated Joseph Mamer Manot as the new Bishop of Wanyjok Diocese in Aweil East and Peter Garang Akuei as the new Bishop of Nyamelel diocese in Lol state.

During the service, the Archbishop was assisted by Moses Deng Bol, the provincial Archbishop of Wau, anointed the new bishops with the oil of Chrism and presented them with the symbols of office; the Episcopal ring, pectoral cross and mitre. The newly appointed bishops were received with applauds and cheers when they were presented with a Bible and a pastoral staff.

In his sermon, Archbishop Daniel Deng Bul said: “The consecration of the first two bishops of Wanyjok and Nyamelel demonstrates clearly the speed with which the word of God is spreading in the region and acknowledges that young men can now be ordained.”

The Archbishop went on to say that Bishop Joseph showed strength and commitment to his calling. “It has been a long and hard journey for Bishop Joseph first to be made deacon, then priest and now a bishop. “But the great thing about him is that he did not give up or become cynical or bitter,” he further said.

“Joseph has already indicated his willingness to listen to all and willing to embrace the guidelines drawn up by the Bench. He is prepared to share his sacramental ministry of ordaining and confirming with Episcopal colleagues in the church. It needs to be remembered that Joseph is valid, canonically ordained and has jurisdiction and pastoral care over every parish within it and is a diocesan in the region. He is therefore no different from any of his colleagues. As bishop, he offers ministry to everyone in all kinds of ways and it requires all sorts of skills,” Bishop Bul added.

In 1998 Bishop Joseph became a Deacon, then a Priest in 1999 in accordance with Anglican Church tradition. He served for 3 years in Gogrial as parish Priest at Awan Pajok from 1998-2000. In 2000, Joseph moved to Kenya to further his education.

He completed his Diploma in Leadership from Timothy Training Institute (TTI) in South Africa between 1998 and 2002, obtaining another Diploma in Theology from St. Andrew’s College of Theology and Development, a Theological College affiliated to St. Paul’s University in Limuru, Kenya. Joseph went on to pursue a diploma from 2003 to 2006.

In 2010, Bishop Joseph attended St. Paul’s University where he graduated with Bachelor of Divinity (BD) Degree in 2012. He returned to South Sudan immediately after he graduated and served in Diocese of Wau.

Bishop is currently pursuing a Master of Arts Degree at Cavendish University, focusing on peace and conflict transformation. He is expected to graduate in November 2017.

Bishop Joseph welcomed his consecration, describing it as inspiring saying, “while being made Bishop is awe inspiring, I am very much looking forward to joining the people of God in Wanyjok Diocese as we seek to live out and share our faith in the Risen Christ.”

“Today has been a marvellous day, one which the Church has been praying about and moving towards for a long time. I hope not simply to be encouraging my clergy and our people to be sharing our faith in the community but also to get to understand the life of the people, especially because of all the difficulties they face in the rural communities due to the situation in the country,” he added.

(ST)