South Sudan governor says repulsed rebel attack on Raja

April 14, 2017 (JUBA)- The governor of Lol state in South Sudan said on Friday that government forces have repulsed an attack on Raja town by armed opposition forces led by the exiled rebel leader former First Vice President Riek Machar.
- Rebel fighters walk in front of a bushfire in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, South Sudan February 13, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)
The clashes have forced civilians to flee their homes.
Lol state governor Rizik Zachariah Hassan told Sudan Tribune on Friday that rebel forces attempted to infiltrate the town but they were immediately repulsed and the town now under control of the government.
“The rebels attempt to infiltrate the town this afternoon but they have been repulsed and our forces are pursuing them. This was what happened. It was a small attempt but they have been dealt with,” he said.
William Wel, head of the information committee in the state legislative assembly said the rebels carried out massive attacks across the contact line using all available weapons, but were repulsed.
“The situation is now under control. The rebels attempted to take the town but our forces managed to push them back. Now the governor and other officials are now in town. It is under control,” said Wel.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Jieeng’s Satan kingdom must be dismantled 2017-04-14 07:19:22 By Luk Kuth Dak As very many of you may recall that in the early 80's that I served as Press Secretary to then Governor of the Greater Upper Nile Region, Mr Daniel Koat Mathews, better as D.K. (...)
Shameful indicators of declared famine in South Sudan 2017-04-09 06:39:43 By Mohamed M. Yassin South Sudan again, yes again tremendous suffering is happening in South Sudan, the newly independent African country is dragged again into useless civil war causing famine (...)
Darfur continues suffering war ravages amid UN silence 2017-04-08 21:29:57 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the report presented to the UN on April 4, 2017 by the newly appointed UNAMID head Jeremiah N. Mamabolo which indicated that (...)
MORE