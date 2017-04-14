South Sudan governor says repulsed rebel attack on Raja

April 14, 2017 (JUBA)- The governor of Lol state in South Sudan said on Friday that government forces have repulsed an attack on Raja town by armed opposition forces led by the exiled rebel leader former First Vice President Riek Machar.

Rebel fighters walk in front of a bushfire in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, South Sudan February 13, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

The clashes have forced civilians to flee their homes.

Lol state governor Rizik Zachariah Hassan told Sudan Tribune on Friday that rebel forces attempted to infiltrate the town but they were immediately repulsed and the town now under control of the government.

“The rebels attempt to infiltrate the town this afternoon but they have been repulsed and our forces are pursuing them. This was what happened. It was a small attempt but they have been dealt with,” he said.

William Wel, head of the information committee in the state legislative assembly said the rebels carried out massive attacks across the contact line using all available weapons, but were repulsed.

“The situation is now under control. The rebels attempted to take the town but our forces managed to push them back. Now the governor and other officials are now in town. It is under control,” said Wel.

(ST)