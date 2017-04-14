 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 14 April 2017

South Sudan governor says repulsed rebel attack on Raja

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 14, 2017 (JUBA)- The governor of Lol state in South Sudan said on Friday that government forces have repulsed an attack on Raja town by armed opposition forces led by the exiled rebel leader former First Vice President Riek Machar.

JPEG - 23.5 kb
Rebel fighters walk in front of a bushfire in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, South Sudan February 13, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

The clashes have forced civilians to flee their homes.

Lol state governor Rizik Zachariah Hassan told Sudan Tribune on Friday that rebel forces attempted to infiltrate the town but they were immediately repulsed and the town now under control of the government.

“The rebels attempt to infiltrate the town this afternoon but they have been repulsed and our forces are pursuing them. This was what happened. It was a small attempt but they have been dealt with,” he said.

William Wel, head of the information committee in the state legislative assembly said the rebels carried out massive attacks across the contact line using all available weapons, but were repulsed.

“The situation is now under control. The rebels attempted to take the town but our forces managed to push them back. Now the governor and other officials are now in town. It is under control,” said Wel.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 April 01:53, by Kush Natives

    Again! Who’s really in controls on those bandits calls themselves rebels? Who’s commanding them? Those of Midit,Eastern, Jubaone,Fairman and like are saying that these thugs belonged to IO, but I am not quite sure,if that’s right. They’re just bunch of looters,rappers who got no an ideals of the liberation. First and foremost, we needs to know if who’s commanding them or are they acting alone?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Jieeng’s Satan kingdom must be dismantled 2017-04-14 07:19:22 By Luk Kuth Dak As very many of you may recall that in the early 80's that I served as Press Secretary to then Governor of the Greater Upper Nile Region, Mr Daniel Koat Mathews, better as D.K. (...)

Shameful indicators of declared famine in South Sudan 2017-04-09 06:39:43 By Mohamed M. Yassin South Sudan again, yes again tremendous suffering is happening in South Sudan, the newly independent African country is dragged again into useless civil war causing famine (...)

Darfur continues suffering war ravages amid UN silence 2017-04-08 21:29:57 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the report presented to the UN on April 4, 2017 by the newly appointed UNAMID head Jeremiah N. Mamabolo which indicated that (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.