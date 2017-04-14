 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 14 April 2017

East Sudan police arrests human traffickers

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A checkpoint in Metema in north-western Ethiopia, next to the border with Sudan. The town is a centre of a booming trade in migrants from Ethiopia and Eritrea. (AP Photo)
April 13, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese police Thursday has managed to arrest a number of human traffickers in Eastern Sudan after a raid on a site where there were a number of migrants from a neighbouring country.

New Halfa police chief Abdallah al-Sayegh said a joint police force from Kassala, New Halfa and Sahl Albutana countries in Kassala state ambushed the site on the early hours of Thursday and arrested seven smugglers and 21 foreigners from a neighbouring country including ten men, eight women aged between 18 and 30 years, and three children.

He further said they seized three vehicles the traffickers used to transport the illegal immigrants.

Kassala state, which borders Eritrea, is a transit point for illegal immigrants from Eritrea who seek to reach Europe through Egypt and Libya.

Police Commander Hassan Adam who led the joint operation said they received reports that the 21 people had been held hostage by the traffickers.

The migrants often do not carry needed money when they cross the border to Sudan but the smugglers are paid by their relatives outside the country. So, the migrants are held until they receive the money transfer.

The European Union has released over hundred million Euros to support Sudan’s efforts to control its borders and prevent migrants from reaching Europe.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Jieeng’s Satan kingdom must be dismantled 2017-04-14 07:19:22 By Luk Kuth Dak As very many of you may recall that in the early 80's that I served as Press Secretary to then Governor of the Greater Upper Nile Region, Mr Daniel Koat Mathews, better as D.K. (...)

Shameful indicators of declared famine in South Sudan 2017-04-09 06:39:43 By Mohamed M. Yassin South Sudan again, yes again tremendous suffering is happening in South Sudan, the newly independent African country is dragged again into useless civil war causing famine (...)

Darfur continues suffering war ravages amid UN silence 2017-04-08 21:29:57 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the report presented to the UN on April 4, 2017 by the newly appointed UNAMID head Jeremiah N. Mamabolo which indicated that (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.