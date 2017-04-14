East Sudan police arrests human traffickers

April 13, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese police Thursday has managed to arrest a number of human traffickers in Eastern Sudan after a raid on a site where there were a number of migrants from a neighbouring country.
New Halfa police chief Abdallah al-Sayegh said a joint police force from Kassala, New Halfa and Sahl Albutana countries in Kassala state ambushed the site on the early hours of Thursday and arrested seven smugglers and 21 foreigners from a neighbouring country including ten men, eight women aged between 18 and 30 years, and three children.
He further said they seized three vehicles the traffickers used to transport the illegal immigrants.
Kassala state, which borders Eritrea, is a transit point for illegal immigrants from Eritrea who seek to reach Europe through Egypt and Libya.
Police Commander Hassan Adam who led the joint operation said they received reports that the 21 people had been held hostage by the traffickers.
The migrants often do not carry needed money when they cross the border to Sudan but the smugglers are paid by their relatives outside the country. So, the migrants are held until they receive the money transfer.
The European Union has released over hundred million Euros to support Sudan’s efforts to control its borders and prevent migrants from reaching Europe.
(ST)
