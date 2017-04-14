 
 
 
S. Sudan criticises UK minister’s remarks on "genocide"

April 13, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan government on Thursday contested comments attributed to a British minister, who was quoted saying “genocide” was slowly taking shape in the war-torn East African country.

S. Sudan cabinet minister Martin Elia Lomoro (Photo KT Press)

While briefing journalists in Uganda on Wednesday, the U.K Secretary for International Development, Priti Patel described the fighting in South Sudan as tribal, warning of its consequences on the international community.

“The fighting in South Sudan is absolutely tribal, so on that basis it is genocide”, said Patel.

The British official reportedly protested a meeting that was scheduled with South Sudan President Salva Kiir, accusing South Sudan government of blocking delivery of relief aid to thousands of civilians affected a conflict that has raged on since December 2013.

Patel urged Kiir to ensure immediate measures are taken to lift the blockage, stressing that should the South Sudan leaders fail to do so, then the “international community will undertake consequences".

But South Sudan’s cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomoru said the government was doing the best to restore security, stability and peace in the country, not giving negative signals about the situation.

“Genocide, it is not right. There are no indications. The incidents that are occurring here and there should not be equated to genocide because there is no such policy to kill with intent. Those who coined and use these are terms are alarmists with the objective to magnify isolated incidents out of proportion. We know them,” said Lomoru.

He added, “But what they are advocating to occur will take place in South Sudan”.

The minister urged international organisations to appreciate government’s role in implementing the 2015 peace deal, appreciating regional and international organisations for their efforts to help realise security and stability.

He further called on organisations to respect government’s efforts to restore peace.

(ST)

  • 14 April 08:02, by Believe in Truth

    There is no true speaker in the Gov’t!! You see the Minister is trying to deny but any one could see in his speech that there is sign of true a genocide is taking place!!

    Mr. Minster, the genocide is taking place all over SS even in Equatoria your home place and yet you deny it!!

    God will set people free from the hand of regime!!

  • 14 April 08:02, by Eastern

    Elia Lomor, your fellow Pojulu people were perhaps the first in the whole of Equatoria to face the wrath of the Mathiang Anyors; what are you saying?

    The British government should review your UK residency status with immediate effect. You are a shame!

    • 14 April 10:29, by South South

      Eatern,

      American should follow you because your are encouraging hatred, war and killing among South Sudanese while you live peacefully in USA. We know where you live in USA.

  • 14 April 08:29, by Brigadier Pato

    Who is committing the genocide? Pajulu targeted Dinkas thinking that they would automatically change Kiir regime.
    These would be some of the negative consequences of a rebellion led by idiots in case UK minister’s warning happened in South Sudan.

    Blood is thinker than water. The more you target Dinkas, the more they become united. You get the red cards to meet your creator,should you insist on!

  • 14 April 08:59, by Mr Point

    Government policy is to starve civilians to weaken military resistance.
    Government policy prevents aid agencies from delivering food to famine areas.
    Government policy is to burn villages and crops in affected areas.
    The population of 11 million has 1 million refugees.
    It looks like genocide.
    Why isn’t it genocide?

  • 14 April 09:27, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Lomuro needs to pay dearly for his political stand. He is a devil among the Pojulu people. He can not wash his hands in the conspiracy of eliminating Lemi in the Pojulu political landscape. All the time he appears in the press he controversially defends evil for dollars. We know you have villas in London, Juba and Kampala from this dirty job but one day you will have to answer for all of that.

