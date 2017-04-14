Policeman shot dead a businessman in Maridi



April 13, 2017 (Yambio) – On Wednesday evening, a policeman shot dead well-known businessman Henry Sakiri at the Maridi police station following a misunderstanding with the police warden.

New police recruits during a parade in Yambio June 27, 2016 (ST)

The incident took place while the deceased was in police custody.

Daniel Audada, the Mayor of Maridi municipal council spoke to Sudan Tribune and said the killing of Sakiri was unfortunate, especially because of the circumstances where the role of the police is to protect citizens.

Audada mentioned that the deceased had a court case with an unnamed individual about a video screen, however, this issue was resolved. A letter dismissing the case was never written so when the deceased when to the police station, he was instructed by the officer on duty not to leave the station or else he would be shot.

Henry Sakiri was shot in the head.

The killing of Sakiri resulted in a demonstration by the citizens in Maridi, calling on the government for justice.

Sakiri owned a big video centre in Yambio and in Maridi where the youth gathered to watch football and movies, and occasionally play cards.

Emmauel Laku, Crime Officer in Maridi condemned the killing, saying the police have procedures for arresting a suspect, not a shoot to kill approach especially an unarmed civilian.

He went on to state that there are penalties in the penal code of South Sudan, which will allow the law to take its cause.

(ST)