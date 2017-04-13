 
 
 
South Sudan Vice President calls for detainees’ release

April 13, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s Vice President James Wani Igga has issued a statement calling for the release of all detainees, while warning that the world’s youngest nation could easily collapse if no immediate action was taken.

JPEG - 11.3 kb
South Sudan’s vice-president, James Wani Igga (Photo: Larco Lomayat)

“If we allow South Sudan to collapse in our hands, we the leaders of today without exception being undersecretary or director, it means you are a leader in that particular government institution,” said Igga.

While speaking at a public lecture at in the capital, Juba on Wednesday, the Vice President warned that the ongoing war in the country was tearing it into pieces, stressing that the leaders would be held accountable, should the country collapse.

The Vice-President also admitted that the 2015 peace agreement signed between the country’s armed and non-opposition group was now standing on “one leg.”

“No, we cannot allow our country to be destroyed in this way. We really have to do something, especially the leaders of today. There is need for a general amnesty and release of all detained civilians,” stressed the South Sudanese official.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to hold the national dialogue without saying when the process would commence and whether they had resolved whether the armed opposition would be allowed to participate without any preconditions.

“We should be committed as members and leaders of this government, and transparency is need in the country,” he added.

Igga is the first high ranking official to publicly admit that the 2015 peace accord faces challenges and call for release of those who have been detained by government on grounds that they support the armed opposition faction.

(ST)

