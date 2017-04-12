 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 12 April 2017

South Sudanese rival forces trade control of Bagari town area

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 12, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan rival forces in Western Bahr el Ghazal region issued statements in which each side claimed to be in a full control of Bagari, a town 12 miles south-west of Wau town.

JPEG - 15.5 kb

On Saturday, government forces said they recaptured the area from opposition fighters allied to ex-First Vice President Riek Machar, who acknowledged clashes, but said they withdrew tactically.

On Sunday, however, a military convoy of the government forces returning to town after delivering supplies and for command operation felt into ambush, resulting in the death of senior officers, including the head of military operations and director of military logistics. The death of the officers and their bodyguards sparked tensions and prompted widespread targeted killings in Wau town.

The deputy army spokesperson, Santo Domic said Tuesday that pro-government troops captured Bagari from rebel forces on Saturday without any resistance and it remains under their control.

“It was not the intention of our forces to launch offensive but due to provocations that have been ongoing by rebels in the area, our forces on Saturday decided to pursue the rebels after launching an attack on our defensive forces outside Wau. Our forces pursued them and did not face any resistance as expected. We entered Bagari where our forces are,” said Domic.

He added, “They are still in control of the town and its surroundings”.

Domic further claimed they discovered, after taking control of the town, that atrocities committed against civilians by the outlaws in the area under their control were too much to be ignored.

In a separate interview, however, Nichola Gabriel, a rebel spokesman, claimed their forces were in full control of the town located south-west of Wau town.

He further said the rebels were responsible for the attack on government forces, adding that they managed to destroy a land cruiser, which carried a Brigadier General with some military officers.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 12 April 21:33, by Kush Natives

    The government MUST pursue them to the bushes. They don’t need to be given a chance. It’s a time to clean up the town from bandits. LRA MUST leave the town completely, no more compromise this time, disarm them or eliminate them all. Civil populations need stability in the country side. People in town should be ready to clean up their farms. It’s almost a rainy season.

    repondre message

  • 12 April 23:07, by Dak tak

    Kush,
    The terrorists are the Mathiang Anyor that vent their anger against they unarmed civilians as usual. Remember if it was easy for Sudan to divide it won’t be difficult for south Sudan to be divided in to more countries. For the unity is getting worn out on daily basis. The current incompetent leader has destroyed the country beyond repair.

    repondre message

  • 12 April 23:10, by Dak tak

    Cont
    For it is will be difficult for south Sudanese to continue under one country, unless a new leadership take up from the JCE and the self seeking personalities that are now trading over the continuation of war and suffering of south sudanese.

    repondre message

  • 12 April 23:31, by Naath

    Congratulations freedom fighters on retaking the town within 48 hours from soldiers of Jieng Council of Elders. Dinka tribal gang leader Kiir listens with his eyes only. He started the war thinking it would not affect Dinka. Kiir is known for being foolish, money hungry, power greedy and tribalist. He is the most idiot tribal gangs leader on the planet.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Shameful indicators of declared famine in South Sudan 2017-04-09 06:39:43 By Mohamed M. Yassin South Sudan again, yes again tremendous suffering is happening in South Sudan, the newly independent African country is dragged again into useless civil war causing famine (...)

Darfur continues suffering war ravages amid UN silence 2017-04-08 21:29:57 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the report presented to the UN on April 4, 2017 by the newly appointed UNAMID head Jeremiah N. Mamabolo which indicated that (...)

Famine in South Sudan should not obscure urgent food crisis in Sudan 2017-04-05 07:30:36 By Eric Reeves Impending famine in South Sudan is major news and has been reported inappropriately urgent fashion, including several recent stories in the New York Times, as well as by a number (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.