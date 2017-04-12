April 11, 2017 (JUBA) – The Governor of South Sudan’s Western Lakes, Major General Matur Chut Dhuol on Sunday fainted upon learning about the death of his younger brother, Abraham Bol Chut Dhuol who died in clashes that occurred in Wau state.

Western Lakes state governor Matur Chout Dhuol (ST/File)

This happened after the clashes that occured between South Sudan army and rebels in the country’s Western Bahr el Ghazal region.

Bol, who was the head of military logistics at the headquarters of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) in Wau, was killed on Sunday evening along with the chief of military operations. This took place while they were returning to the town from an operation in a convoy in which the division commander and his deputy also travelled.

The officers had gone outside the town to deliver military supplies and command operations against forces of armed opposition loyal to ex-First Vice President, Riek Machar.

In interviews with Sudan Tribune, relatives and officials in Western Lakes said that Governor Dhuol fainted upon learning the news of the death of his younger brother.

“The death of Bol Chut shocked not only the family but entire Agar community. It is sad, very sad and because of the attachment and the love he (Matur) has for him (Bol) as an elder brother and commander at the same time, Matur could not stand the news. He fainted. The death has indeed shaken him and the entire family, because it was not long ago the same family lost their own brother, who was the chief of their area. Now Bol has just gone in such barbaric manner,” said a minister in the administration of Governor Dhuol to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

The death of the two military officers sparked tension and skirmishes in Wau, resulting in the death of dozens of people after the fighting spread to Wau on Monday morning.

Several eyewitnesses reported that government-aligned militia avenged anger and started targeting local residents based on their ethnicity in Wau’s residential areas.

The violence started on Sunday after an ambush of government forces near Wau, where the two senior army generals were killed. Reports from Wau indicated that the death toll was more than 16 civilians, after the militia backed by government soldiers stormed the town on Monday.

Heavy gunfire continued to be heard in Wau on Tuesday as many civilians deserted the town. Civilians fleeing the town say armed tribal militia from President Salva Kiir’s Dinka tribe backed by the SPLA, attacking civilian settlements in the town, moving from house to house killing anyone they beloved was an opposition supporter.

(ST)