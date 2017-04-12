Civilians flee homes in Wau, death toll rises higher

April 11, 2017 (JUBA) – After Monday’s confirmation of 16 dead people in Wau, incoming reports of missing family members suggest the number will rise.

After the confirmed killing of a senior Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) member, 16 civilians were killed in Wau. The fighting spread after it was confirmed that the SPLA member was killed by rebels.

On Sunday, a military convoy which was on military operation felt into a rebel ambush along Bessilia road while returning to Wau, killing two generals, Brig. Gen. Abraham Bol Chut Dhuol and Brigadier General Peter Par. The generals belonged to the 5th division.

The death of Bol, brother to Governor Matur Chut of Western Lakes has sparked tension in Wau with his relatives targeting the Wau citizens, the Luo and Feritis.

Those who lost their family members says it was a targeted killing, carried out by men from the Dinka tribe. They are not pleased with the government’s response when they report the Dinka killings.

A relative who lost a family member in the fight told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, “they say it is not the Dinka. When the government forces who were all Dinka intervened later in the morning into areas which were affected, like Nazareth, they founded it was armed Dinka youth killing the Luo and Feritis. Why did they not arrest anyone of them?”

The relative went on to express his frustration with all the killing caused by the Dinka tribe. Adding that his frustration when they report the matter.

“We don’t trust the government and that is why people are now leaving their homes to go seek protection at the UN site. Imagine if the Dinka imagine, are conducting meetings inside Wau in preparations to kill the Luo. The government is not taking action and when citizens are being barbarically killed, the government does not arrest these people when it is reported that they are Dinka. ,” he said.

The relative reiterated that the government had no intention of holding the Dinka accountable for the killings.

“Our people are dying at the hand of the Dinka tribe and government is silent. They are attacking and killing us and our children daily, and when we report this we are called rebels. We did not even attack them in their states. When did we attack the Dinka? But here they are killing us in our state,” he stated.

Thousands of citizen have fled their homes going to United Nation peacekeeping POC for protection.

The killing of the generals came a day after the SPLA launched a heavy offensive into rebels’ strong halls with SPLA, taking control of Bagari on Saturday.

