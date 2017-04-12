 
 
 
Wednesday 12 April 2017

South Sudan President urges calm in Wau after death of top army generals

April 11, 2017 (JUBA) – President Salva Kiir has urged the people of Wau to remain calm after two army generals were killed. Their murders sparked tension and spread conflict in the residential areas of Wau.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

President Kiir called for the deployment of additional forces to provide an adequate protection to the civilians, along with ensuring the safety of properties in the area.

According to officials in the Presidents office, the south Sudanese leader has called on the residents of Wau to act in accordance with the laws of the country, by exercising self-restraint and not attack civilians.

Meanwhile, the Political Bureau of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), convened an emergency security meeting where the President urged the citizens of Wau to refrain from further violence and revenge.

The leaders called on those involved in causing mayhem in town to leave the matter to the government. The leadership was chaired by President Kiir in his capacity as the chairman of the SPLM, with majority members in parliament, cabinet, judiciary and in the army in areas under its control in the country.

Jemma Nunu Kuma, the acting Secretary General of the SPLM, said the Political Bureau condemned the events that took in Wau and rebel attacks on their positions around the town. Kuma pointed out that President urged the unity government to take urgent measures in restoring peace and stability in Wau and its surrounding areas.

The killing started on Monday morning after the fighting spread to Wau. Several eyewitnesses reported that government-aligned militiamen were targeting local residents based on their ethnicity in residential areas of Wau.

The violence started on Sunday after an ambush of government forces near Wau, where two senior army generals were killed. The latest reports from Wau indicated that more than 10 civilians were confirmed dead after a militia attack on Monday.

Heavy gunfire continued to be heard in Wau on Tuesday, as civilians deserted the town. The displaced civilians say that armed tribal militiamen from President Kiir’s ethnic Dinka backed by the government troops were attacking civilian settlements in the town, moving from house to house, killing whoever they believed was an opposition supporter.

  • 12 April 06:05, by Kush Natives

    Mr. President,
    You MUST act now not later rebel are getting to the melting pot! But, make sure all civil populations in which inhabited the the state are treated equally regardless of their associated with the rebels. Track down all whoever is caring arms! That’s the only mission needed from the army. We want to any buses or harassment of civilians.

  • 12 April 06:07, by Kush Natives

    Correction: we don’t to hear any abuses or harassment towards civilians!

    • 12 April 06:22, by Kuch

      Mr. Kush Natives, No one has been targeting civilians, all these outrageous lies after lies that the government is targeting some special ethnic groups is always spread out by the NGOs, the UN, the UK, and other foreign countries with their sinister project in South Sudan---the game is here is make South Sudan as bad and lawless as possible like they did in Congo, Libya, CAR, Ukraine>>>

      • 12 April 06:29, by Kuch

        Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Yemen and then our country can be plundered amidst the chaos. Just like the US, the UK, France and their allies are now looting the Libyans, CAR, Iraq resources amidst the sectarian wars. In this case in our country----the hyenas in the US, the UK, their UN and NGOs called tribal wars simply to make their narratives stick with their massive corporate media propaganda>>

        • 12 April 06:36, by Kuch

          machines. Have you fellows notice how the US, the UK or the west in general media propaganda don’t even mention the massive problem of the North Sudan, problems in Yemen, Northern Nigeria, Libya, Somalia, Congo or Burundi? But our country is all their corporate America propaganda machines lenses are projected into 24/7? It is because our the US, the UK, France and their allies are just after our>>

          • 12 April 06:44, by Kuch

            resources and to counter China. The US, the UK, France and their allies have done their job in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and CAR. The war in Syria is about a gas pipeline from Qatar and to be passed through Syria to Europe, the government of Syria and its allies, Russia, Iran and Lebanon don’t want that pipeline to pass through Syria and that is all the war in Syria is all about>>>

            • 12 April 06:50, by Kuch

              The war in Yemen is the same like the war in Syria. It is the *shites versus the Sunnis* and are being supported by the US and the UK. And this is to counter the Iran influence in Yemen. Our so-called cloned arab North Sudan has even sent it own mercenaries to to go and fight in Yemen war>>>

              • 12 April 06:57, by Kuch

                honestly speaking, the US, the UK, France, Turkey, Boko Haram, Al Nustra, ISIS/L, North Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, israel, Al Qada and to some extend, our own so-called SPLA-IO are the one and the same---they have an alliance and no one dare tell you the truth about the dirty game behind this dirty alliance>>>

