Sudan’s Bashir, Kuwait’s Sabah discuss bilateral relations



April 11, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and the Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah Tuesday have discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the various fields.

Al-Bashir and his accompanying delegation Tuesday arrived in Kuwait on a two-day official visit upon an invitation from the Kuwaiti Emir. They were received at Kuwait airport by the Emir and a number of senior officials.

The two sides held a round of talks on bilateral relations besides regional and international issues of common concern and they are expected to sign a number of agreements on joint cooperation in the various domains.

Also, the meetings discussed Kuwait’s support for the Arab food security plan that was approved by the Arab leaders at their recent meeting in Amman.

During the meetings of the 3rd Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in Riyadh in 2013, al-Bashir launched an initiative to achieve Arab food security through offering investment opportunities in agriculture and livestock in Sudan.

Last February, Sudan’s Investment Minister Mudathir Abdel-Ghani said his country offered 220 investment projects to achieve the food security plan, pointing that Arab agricultural and livestock investment in Sudan represents 85% of the total foreign investment in the two sectors.

BAHRAIN’s VISIT

Meanwhile, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour Monday said al-Bashir will fly to Bahrain after his visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

Ghandour told reporters that al-Bashir and Al Khalifa will hold bilateral talks but he didn’t give any further details.

It is noteworthy that al-Bashir is accompanied by the minister of the presidency Fadl Abdallah Fadl, Foreign Minister, Ibrahim Ghandour, Finance Minister Badr al-Din Mahmoud and Minister of Water Resources, Electricity and Dams Moataz Moussa.

Sudan’s relations with the Gulf States have witnessed a thaw since late 2015 after years of tensions over Khartoum’s close ties with Tehran.

