 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 11 April 2017

S. Sudan appeal court quashes presidency corruption case, orders re-trial

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 11, 2017 (JUBA) – The Court of Appeal reviewing the case against the 16 accused persons convicted to life imprisonment for alleged involvement in corruption at the office of the South Sudanese president has quashed the case and ordered that the accused persons be re-tried.

JPEG - 11.3 kb
Juba high court where the case was being tried (Radio Tarmajuz)

The court, in an 80-page ruling, also directed that the accused persons remain at Juba Central Prison during re-trial as the ruling directed.

The defense advocates representing the 16 accused persons and prison authorities were served with the copies of the judgment on Tuesday.

The 16 accused were arrested by the General Intelligence Bureau on different dates starting with John Agou and his employees from Click Technologies Ltd premises on 29 May 2015. Two senior presidential aides, who included the former chief administrator, Mayen Wol Jong and the ex-executive director, Yel Luol Koor were also suspended and placed under investigation.

The 16 were accused of alleged involvement in forgery, fraud, conspiracy to defraud government, money laundering and terrorism financing among many other charges, which, according to prosecution, resulted in the loss of $14 million and SSP 30 million from the president’s office.

They were detained, investigated for over a year before being charged in court on 22 February 2016, tried for four months, sentenced and convicted to life imprisonment on 13 June, 2016.

Last month, members from the family of four Kenyans jailed in South Sudan held a vigil in the capital, Nairobi to demand for their release. The event took place at Intercontinental hotel where the South Sudanese president, Salva Kiir was at the time residing ahead of the heads of states summit, held in the Kenyan capital.

On 29, March 2015, the four Kenyans working in South Sudan were arrested for alleged involvement in corruption at South Sudan’s presidency, tried without lawyers and sentenced to 72 years in jail. The four, who worked at Click Technologies Ltd, included Boniface Chuma, Ravi Ghaghda, Antony Keya and Anthony Mwadime.

Their families said the process that led to arrests, detention, trial and eventual sentencing of the four Kenyans fell short of internationally-accepted principals of fair hearing.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 April 19:29, by Mi diit

    The kangaroo life sentencing at it best in Juba...JCE and incompetent Kiir must be forced to park and leave for the common good of the suffering people of south Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 11 April 19:51, by Mi diit

      🚦🚥🚦🚥🚦🚥🚦🚥🚦🚥🚦

      repondre message

      • 11 April 20:03, by Mi diit

        🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🎇🌇🌆🌆🌆🌆🌆🌆🌇🌇🌇🌇🌇🌇🌇🌇🌇🌇🌇🏙🏙🏙🏙🏙🏙🏙🏙🏙🏙🏙🏙🏙🏙🏙🏙🏙🏙🏙🏙📲📲📲📲📲📲📲📲📲📲📲📲📲📲📲📲📲📲📲

        repondre message

  • 11 April 20:00, by Kush Natives

    Now they become knowing the words "steal and still" are different in meaning. Keep them in jail for life, but make sure that they get an enough foods, so that they don’t die shamelessly. Those of Taban should go to jail as well. Bunch of thieves occupied you Mr. president. 3/4 of J1 are there just to finish this lovely country.

    repondre message

    • 11 April 20:10, by Mi diit

      Dear Kush Natives,

      The court isn’t actually an independent court but a kangaroo court. Imagine! Those who ought to be trail and executed are left walking with law in their hands while the victims face everything. Things are taken for granted...Blah blah court of JCE regime😂😂😂 🤡🤡🤡🤣🤣🤣

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Shameful indicators of declared famine in South Sudan 2017-04-09 06:39:43 By Mohamed M. Yassin South Sudan again, yes again tremendous suffering is happening in South Sudan, the newly independent African country is dragged again into useless civil war causing famine (...)

Darfur continues suffering war ravages amid UN silence 2017-04-08 21:29:57 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the report presented to the UN on April 4, 2017 by the newly appointed UNAMID head Jeremiah N. Mamabolo which indicated that (...)

Famine in South Sudan should not obscure urgent food crisis in Sudan 2017-04-05 07:30:36 By Eric Reeves Impending famine in South Sudan is major news and has been reported inappropriately urgent fashion, including several recent stories in the New York Times, as well as by a number (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.