Fears of terrorism behind imposition of visa for Egyptians: Sudan



April 10, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said the imposition of a visa on Egyptian nationals aims to reduce the threat of terrorist attacks, adding it was taken in coordination with the Egyptian authorities.

In line with the four freedoms agreement signed in2004, Sudan allowed Egyptians to enter the country without a visa. Egypt at the time adjourned the implementation of this clause, pointing to the need to curb the movement of terror groups between the two countries.

However, last February Sudanese security services arrested Egyptian nationals in Khartoum after an explosion at a residential building where it uncovered base ingredients for fabricating a bomb.

"The imposition of a visa for the Egyptians aims to prevent the entry of terrorism,” said the minister on adding that this step was taken after consultations with Egypt to regulate the entry and exit of citizens between the two countries”.

Ghandour stressed that the decision does not undermine the four freedoms agreement signed between the two countries, pointing it was discussed in the joint meetings.

He further said his meeting with the Egyptian Foreign Minister was delayed to the next week.

Press reports in Khartoum previously said the decision of visa imposition aims to express Khartoum anger from a campaign the Egyptian press against the Sudan.

But the Sudanese foreign minister pointed out that his government is not concerned by the hostile media campaign, adding that attempts by some media to involve his country in the recent attacks on Coptic churches do not even deserve a reaction.

