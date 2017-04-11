 
 
 
Wau governor downplays town fighting amidst reports of ethnic killing

April 10, 2017 (JUBA) - The governor of South Sudan’s Wau state, Andrea Mayar Achor has downplayed the intensity of fighting that took place between ethic lines on Monday.

JPEG - 30.9 kb
Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Acho (ST Photo)

After a briefing with President Salva Kiir at the State House in Juba, the governor told reporters that fighting with rebels started over the weekend.

“The fighting happening in Wau is a result of unknown gunmen who ambushed soldiers from division five and killed six soldiers yesterday [Sunday],” said Achor.

The governor said local leaders were “working very hard to maintain the situation.”

Wau residents said the soldiers, whom are mainly members of the Dinka tribe, were carrying out a house-to-house search, killing Lou and Fertit tribesmen. Residents say at least ten people were killed by Monday morning.

“The town is on a general lock down. There is no movement from one point to another,” said a resident who identified himself as Dominic.

The fighting spread to Wau and other parts of South Sudan following the collapse of the peace agreement in July.

Residents say the latest clashes in Wau started on Saturday and were being fought by South Sudan army (SPLA) soldiers on one side and rebels on the other.

Some sources have warned that the fighting in Wau would escalate into a mass killing, urged authorities and the international communities to intervene.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

