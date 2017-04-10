 
 
 
Monday 10 April 2017

Two South Sudan army generals killed in clashes with rebels

April 10, 2017 (JUBA) - Two senior South Sudan army (SPLA) officers were killed in renewed confrontations with the armed opposition forces (SPLA-IO) in the Western Bahr el Ghazal region on Monday, multiple military and local officials told Sudan Tribune Monday.

SPLA forces patrol the street of Wau town on May 16, 2016 (ST)

The head of operations at the SPLA’s 5th division headquarters in the area, Brig. Gen. Peter Par and his counterpart for logistics were reportedly killed while returning from an operation.

“It is unfortunate that comrade Abraham Bol Chut Dhuol has been killed along with Brigadier General Peter Par. You know Peter was chief of military operations and Bol was the head of our logistics here. They were killed when the convoy in which we were travelling came under attack,” a military officer said.

Added the officer, “Comrade Bol Chut was shot in the head and he died even after managing to bring him to our hospital in Grinti. We were returning [to the headquarters] from an operation outside town”.

However, it remains unclear as to how many soldiers could have died with the officers, as no official statement was released by either side.

The officers’ death sparked tensions in Wau town on Monday, forcing authorities to limit movements after sustained shootings.

16 KILLED, 10 INJURED

At least 16 dead bodies, the United Nations mission said, were discovered its peacekeeper, with 10 others were reportedly injured.

Fighting reportedly spread to Wau town after “a number of government SPLA soldiers were killed in an ambush on Sunday to the south of the town of Wau."

"The mission mounted two patrols into Wau on Monday and said it had observed the bodies of 16 civilians in a hospital. There were ten people who had been injured," the U.N said in a statement Monday.

84 people, it added, arrived at its protection of civilians’ site, with an influx of about 3,000 people, mostly women and children at a Catholic church in Wau town.

The fighting, the U.N further stated, followed the movement of SPLA troops, tanks and equipment towards the south-western part of Wau late last week.

(ST)

  • 10 April 20:53, by Resolution

    Dinka government days are numbered and wouldn`t want to see Nuer wew generals to survive, Peter Par was not killed in the ambush by the rebels. he was killed by dinka after realizing their tribe mate general has been killed by SPLA/IO mostly dominated by nuer and headed by Dr Machar from Leer County where peter par comes from, to prove me right read the article carefully and analyse it.

    repondre message

  • 10 April 21:28, by Eastern

    Well, that’s the price paid by the dinka regime for waking up the sleeping lion at Bagari. They will pay more for any reckless moves!

    repondre message

    • 10 April 23:36, by Kuch

      Mr.Eastern, Careful chap. Do you know Wau is Wau Acholdit? Talk to you your Bagaras and ask them where they are? And i will be damned if they are not going to go back to Central Africa rebublic (CAR).

      repondre message

      • 11 April 00:28, by Bolman

        Wow that is a big lost from Gang Regime of Kiir But Alleluia to SPLA VIVA< VIVA Dr Machar VIVA, they killing the innocence Civilian in Wau for more than three, because they were not Dinka, now it’s their i hate you too much I don’t wanna see even your ugly money lover Graveyard, God said everything tightening on earth is also will be tight in haven please my Almighty God please threw in run lasting

        repondre message

        • 11 April 00:41, by Bolman

          let God threw them in unlasting hell of Fired we don’t need them they were the Garbage they killing very important people in our communities in cool blood we don’t like them you too Father you don’t like Criminals like Bol and Par they committed Crimes against your own people, you created with free-living Human, but they lost their lovely lives we condemned them including who supporting their crim

          repondre message

          • 11 April 01:51, by junubi

            who told that those killed are civillian.this Generals where returning to WAUtown from bangari county with thier body gaurds then along the way they were attack by wau youth that you clam to be civillian.
            when this youth are kill then SPLAio will those are civillian and when they are one killing soldier then you celebrate

            repondre message

            • 11 April 01:54, by junubi

              those youth who preten to be civillian and later acts as spla io we will clear them all today.
              they must pay the pric just today not tomorrow.

              repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

