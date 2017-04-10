Two South Sudan army generals killed in clashes with rebels

April 10, 2017 (JUBA) - Two senior South Sudan army (SPLA) officers were killed in renewed confrontations with the armed opposition forces (SPLA-IO) in the Western Bahr el Ghazal region on Monday, multiple military and local officials told Sudan Tribune Monday.
- SPLA forces patrol the street of Wau town on May 16, 2016 (ST)
The head of operations at the SPLA’s 5th division headquarters in the area, Brig. Gen. Peter Par and his counterpart for logistics were reportedly killed while returning from an operation.
“It is unfortunate that comrade Abraham Bol Chut Dhuol has been killed along with Brigadier General Peter Par. You know Peter was chief of military operations and Bol was the head of our logistics here. They were killed when the convoy in which we were travelling came under attack,” a military officer said.
Added the officer, “Comrade Bol Chut was shot in the head and he died even after managing to bring him to our hospital in Grinti. We were returning [to the headquarters] from an operation outside town”.
However, it remains unclear as to how many soldiers could have died with the officers, as no official statement was released by either side.
The officers’ death sparked tensions in Wau town on Monday, forcing authorities to limit movements after sustained shootings.
16 KILLED, 10 INJURED
At least 16 dead bodies, the United Nations mission said, were discovered its peacekeeper, with 10 others were reportedly injured.
Fighting reportedly spread to Wau town after “a number of government SPLA soldiers were killed in an ambush on Sunday to the south of the town of Wau."
"The mission mounted two patrols into Wau on Monday and said it had observed the bodies of 16 civilians in a hospital. There were ten people who had been injured," the U.N said in a statement Monday.
84 people, it added, arrived at its protection of civilians’ site, with an influx of about 3,000 people, mostly women and children at a Catholic church in Wau town.
The fighting, the U.N further stated, followed the movement of SPLA troops, tanks and equipment towards the south-western part of Wau late last week.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Shameful indicators of declared famine in South Sudan 2017-04-09 06:39:43 By Mohamed M. Yassin South Sudan again, yes again tremendous suffering is happening in South Sudan, the newly independent African country is dragged again into useless civil war causing famine (...)
Darfur continues suffering war ravages amid UN silence 2017-04-08 21:29:57 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the report presented to the UN on April 4, 2017 by the newly appointed UNAMID head Jeremiah N. Mamabolo which indicated that (...)
Famine in South Sudan should not obscure urgent food crisis in Sudan 2017-04-05 07:30:36 By Eric Reeves Impending famine in South Sudan is major news and has been reported inappropriately urgent fashion, including several recent stories in the New York Times, as well as by a number (...)
MORE