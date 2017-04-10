April 9, 2017 (YIROL) - 12 people died in a suspected rebel attack at a cattle camp in South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state, authorities said.
- Western Lakes state governor Matur Chout Dhuol (ST/File)
An eyewitness told Sudan Tribune Sunday’s attack could not be blamed on the youth, but armed opposition forces looking for cattle.
The attackers, the eyewitness added, came from the direction of Western Equotoria state, fully prepared to launch a military attack.
“They have killed 12 pastoralists’ youth from Panhomtor today [Sunday]. Those attackers are SPLA-IO [Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition] who came in search of food from Western Equatoria,” the eyewitness further told Sudan Tribune on phone.
Meanwhile, the Governor of Eastern Lakes state, Bor Philip Wutchok said his administration was tracing those who attacked their area.
“Till now, we are not sure whether it was the SPLA-IO or pastoralists who are responsible for attacking the cattle camp,” he remarked.
This was the first time unknown people have attacked Eastern Lakes state.
Unconfirmed reports say youth from Western Lakes state are deserting the area after President Salva Kiir re-appointed Matur Chut Dhuol as governor in February.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Shameful indicators of declared famine in South Sudan 2017-04-09 06:39:43 By Mohamed M. Yassin South Sudan again, yes again tremendous suffering is happening in South Sudan, the newly independent African country is dragged again into useless civil war causing famine (...)
Darfur continues suffering war ravages amid UN silence 2017-04-08 21:29:57 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the report presented to the UN on April 4, 2017 by the newly appointed UNAMID head Jeremiah N. Mamabolo which indicated that (...)
Famine in South Sudan should not obscure urgent food crisis in Sudan 2017-04-05 07:30:36 By Eric Reeves Impending famine in South Sudan is major news and has been reported inappropriately urgent fashion, including several recent stories in the New York Times, as well as by a number (...)
MORE