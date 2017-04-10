April 9, 2017 (YIROL) - 12 people died in a suspected rebel attack at a cattle camp in South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state, authorities said.

An eyewitness told Sudan Tribune Sunday’s attack could not be blamed on the youth, but armed opposition forces looking for cattle.

The attackers, the eyewitness added, came from the direction of Western Equotoria state, fully prepared to launch a military attack.

“They have killed 12 pastoralists’ youth from Panhomtor today [Sunday]. Those attackers are SPLA-IO [Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition] who came in search of food from Western Equatoria,” the eyewitness further told Sudan Tribune on phone.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Eastern Lakes state, Bor Philip Wutchok said his administration was tracing those who attacked their area.

“Till now, we are not sure whether it was the SPLA-IO or pastoralists who are responsible for attacking the cattle camp,” he remarked.

This was the first time unknown people have attacked Eastern Lakes state.

Unconfirmed reports say youth from Western Lakes state are deserting the area after President Salva Kiir re-appointed Matur Chut Dhuol as governor in February.

