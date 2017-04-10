 
 
 
South Sudan’s secession was a collective effort, says Museveni

April 9, 2018 (JUBA) – The Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has rebuked the manner in which South Sudan’s affairs have been handled by its leadership, stressing that the country seceded from Sudan due to collective support its people received from the region.

President Salva Kiir (L) shakes hands with Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni (R) after signing a peace agreement on August 26, 2015 (Photo AFP /Charles Lomodong)

“Meles Zinawi (late Ethiopian prime minister) , Isaias Afwerki (Eritrean president and myself, fought and shed blood in Sudan and compelled Bashir on the table to accept self-determination and independence for the people of South Sudan and now there this claim that the Dinkas liberated South Sudan,” Museveni told a meeting of South Sudanese leaders in at State House, Entebbe.

"Were we also Dinkas. What about 98.9 per cent voters in the referendum who endorsed your independence and those Americans and Europeans who supported you? Were they all Dinkas?” he asked.

Museveni, a close political ally of South Sudan President Salva Kiir, made the remarks during his recent meeting with some of South Sudan’s former political detainees led by Rebecca Garang, the widow of South Sudan’s former leader, John Garang Mabior.

The leaders, who included Kosti Manibe, Oyai Deng Ajak, Majak D’ Agot, among other South Sudanese officials, met with Museveni to discuss how the devastating conflict in South Sudan can be resolved.

A source who attended last week’s meeting said he was “personally touched and moved” by comments made by the Ugandan leader.

“I looked at president Museveni and found myself touched by the remarks. We brought to ourselves a shame and this is what we tell our brothers and colleagues in SPLM, particularly president Salva that the interest of the nation, the plight of our people should override personal pride, privileges, enmity and accept to work together for peace so that we remove the country from this situation,” the source, who preferred anonymity, told Sudan Tribune Sunday.

“They don’t get it but the country is tearing apart and the region and the world is getting angrier and moving away from us every single day”, further added the source.

The official said the Ugandan leader was refuting a claim by a section of citizens in South Sudan, advocating views of some leaders, including President Kiir who reportedly sees him and his tribe as having played a big role in liberating south Sudan from Sudan.

“All of us, our people have contributed in the liberation of our country in our own different ways. We were contributors at different capacities and this contribution should not be the license to mismanage the affairs of the country,” said Museveni.

He added, “It should have been the source of our courage to perform better and be a guiding principle of whatever we do for our people.”

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since it seceded from Sudan in July 2011. In February, three United Nations agencies declared a famine outbreak in parts of the young nation, warning that an additional five million people were at the brink of facing starvation.

(ST)

  • 10 April 07:24, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    This is as clear as the clarity of sunshine rays. What can intelligent, wise man say about what is taking place now in the country? Pure shame!! It is a big shame that encompasses even those who helped us notably USA, Uganda, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Kenya. Dinka have come outright to claim all what they partly own.

    • 10 April 07:48, by Nyesi Ta

      The Jenge are soon going to loose their husband M7, because they have become disobedient women o M7.

  • 10 April 07:41, by Gabriel KK

    Country is being sold out by greedy idiots.

  • 10 April 07:43, by Eastern

    Let THE STUPID DINKAS come out to challenge this narrative from Museveni.

    Where are Kuch, Kush Natives, John Akeen, etc........?

    • 10 April 07:58, by South South

      Eatern,

      Museveni did not mention Equatorians contribution, so please relax. Neighbor countries, especially Uganda, Ethiopia and Eritrea will remain in our hearts in South Sudan. The problem of South Sudan today not just Dinka are in the power, it’s about you, Jubaone and the losers of Equatoria who want to destroy South Sudan and chase away Dinka. We need peace through dialogue.

      • 10 April 08:05, by Eastern

        South Sudan,

        You are very naive you want to sound relevant. Museveni mentioned those parties that help SPLA to drag El Bashir to the negotiation table and challeneged the dinka led government in Juba if the 98.9% vote for the referandum was only by the dinka. Equatoria is not a tribe, but dinka is!

  • 10 April 08:03, by Lou Nuer The Great

    M7 declared his allegiance from kiir to peoples

    people of south sudan in opposition today have heard what they never have from M7 who is ally of kiir during SPLA IO-SPLA counter insurgencies by saying South Sudan is not dinka territory and reject dinkanization of the state

