Unknown gunmen kill telecom engineer in South Darfur

April 9, 2017 (NYALA) - Unidentified gunmen Sunday have attacked a team of engineers heading to South Darfur state, killing one person and wounding another.
The team of engineers, which belongs to Plus telecommunication maintenance company, was on its way from Sharia locality in East Darfur state to Natiga locality in South Darfur state.
A reliable source told Sudan Tribune that unknown gunmen have ambushed the team while it was heading to Natiga locality, saying the team’s driver has been killed on the spot while one of the engineers was injured.
According to the source, the perpetrators stole the whole belongings of the team including their money and mobile phones and fled the incident’s scene.
He added the security community at Natiga sent a military force to the incident scene to evacuate the injured engineer and pursue the culprits.
It is noteworthy that 5 engineers from the Sudatel Telecom Group were killed and their car was stolen in the same area in 2009.
(ST)
