

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

April 9, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - A military spokesperson for the opposition faction of the Sudan Peoples Liberation movement (SPLM-IO) under the leadership of former vice President, Riek Machar, on Sunday declared switching allegiance to General Taban Deng Gai, first vice President of South Sudan.

Colonel Dickson Gatluak Nyuot, Deputy military spokesperson of the Machar-led opposition faction told Sudan Tribune that he has decided to join Gai’s faction because Machar has a lack of clear vision and objectives as well as a lack of clear chain of command in the Army.

David Dang, head of Gai- led SPLM-IO coordination office here in Addis Ababa Sunday has confirmed Nyout’s defection and congratulated him for joining the vice president’s faction.

The deserter further accused Machar of promotion based on ethnic and clan line instead of merit.

He went on to say that Machar has turned the SPLM-IO into a property of his own his wife, Angelina Nyajany Teny as head of the national committee for security and defence, General Yiey Dak in charge of internal intelligent Bureau and General Dhiling Keah (Machar’s Cousin) as military intelligence chief.

"This is the change Machar and his family are talking about," Nyuot said.

"This is another dynasty characterised by corruption, deception, random promotion to created false hope and optimism, nepotism, tribalism, weak military and political leadership and clear vision".

He added that he decided to switch his support to First vice President faction because Gai is a leader who "invests on building bridges and not walls, books not weapons, stability not fear and terror, peace and not chaos"

He called on Machar fighters on the ground to abandon the movement and join Gai’s faction to support his efforts to bring permanent peace and stability in South Sudan.

Nyout has left on Sunday to Juba to join the vice-president’s faction after over two years in exile.

In August 2015, the opposition leader, Riek Machar and President Salva Kiir signed peace agreement brokered by the regional bloc IGAD.

The peace deal was commended by regional and international peace partners despite uncertainties on firm implementation.

The Addis Ababa-based SPLM-IO office under Gai leadership says it is tasked to mobilise all exiled South Sudanese for peace and reconciliation.

Office head, David Dang said the office is closely working with the Ethiopian government, AU and IGAD to promote peace in South Sudan.

(ST)