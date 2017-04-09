 
 
 
Monday 10 April 2017

South Sudan insists protection forces should be only from the region

A United Nations peacekeeper standing with children near the U.N. base in Juba, South Sudan, in January 2016 (AP Photo/Jason Patinkin/File)
April 9, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudanese government has reiterated its objection to the participation of peacekeepers from outside the region in the Regional Protection Force (RPF), claiming it goes against the resolution of the United Nations Security Council.

Presidential Adviser on Security Affairs Tut Kew Gatluak told Sudan Tribune on Sunday that troops participating in the additional force should be only decided last August.

“The resolution of the Security Council is clear. It calls for deployment of regional protection force. This simply means the force to be deployed should come from countries in the region," said Presidential Adviser on Security Affairs Tut Kew Gatluak.

"If you bring troops from countries outside the region, then it means something else, and the language has to be revised and this will be another process,” he further.

The presidential aide in his statements to Sudan Tribune echoed the views of the Minister of Information Michael Makuei Lueth who told reporters on Friday after the weekly cabinet meeting that Nepal and Bangladesh are not countries within the region to participate in the deployment of the regional protection force.

“The Council discussed the issue of armament and the deployment of the forces, and not that only but there is one outstanding issue which has just emerged. The forces referred to as the regional protection force, but if you see the list of the countries that are bringing in the forces these forces who are coming in are Nepalese and Bangladesh. These forces are not part of the region, this is one, said Lueth.

"We asked them as to why are you bringing these people. They said we are bringing these people because they are technocrats; they are engineers and medical doctors. And we said this force here in the region, is it true that they have no engineering section and there is no medical corps.’’

"So we want to know. If they bring in forces from outside the region, then they are definitely in violation of the agreement, and if they want to bring the forces from outside the region, then they must change the name of the force,” he stressed.

The UN Security Council is expected to discuss the deployment of the 4000 additional force this month and to take a decision over its arrival to South Sudan.

During a visit to Juba last March, the former head of the UN peacekeeping department Hervé Ladsous explained the reasons behind the delay in the deployment of the RPF and announced it would be deployed within weeks.

(ST)

  • 10 April 00:26, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Why is a new established country by name South Sudan dictate terms to UN on its work? All the world wants is Peace keeping on the ground in fact it should have been peace enforcing. Here the subject matter is Peace keeping and it does not matter where the troops come from. Prevention of troops from any continent is a time delay tactics by the brutal murderers of Juba.

    • 10 April 00:59, by Kuch

      Jur, in your and your UN wildest dreams fellows. The govt of South Sudan will never ever welcome any rat from another country into our country again. Be it from our own region or anywhere else. The UN project stinks to high heavens.

      • 10 April 01:09, by Kuch

        Do you fellows know that your so-called UN peacekeeping mercenaries are not really about peacekeeping as you idiots are made to believe, they are the US and European people neo-colonialism forces. You Riek Machar’s supporters have never been the smartest kids in South Sudan anyway.

        • 10 April 01:17, by Kuch

          Do you know that the current war in our coutry is being slyly supported by the US, the UK, their UN, their creepy NGOs and their other criminals in between.And it is about to do with our resources and to counter China and you Riek Machar fools are bidding to hand over our country to foreign hyenas on a clean plate.

          • 10 April 01:29, by Kuch

            Good luck fellows with your US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and their criminals in between fellows. The damn UN and everything to do with your evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus and some of their creeps in between will be bombed out of our country, keeps watch idiots.

            • 10 April 01:38, by Kuch

              Your damn UN, the US, the UK, their NGos and their creeps in between want to our coutry like Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Libya, CAR or Congo and you Riek Machar idiots ars are not seeing this. Be very careful fools.

  • 10 April 03:16, by Bolman

    Hey Mr physchaitre or abnormal mind Kusk, do you read the article before you through you dirty mouth onto, by insulting the real people of SouthSudanese indigenous, did you studied the so call Kiir’s background do you know that he the Dinka by Mother his biological from Darfur during time of the Colonization, Kiir and Taban they weren’t the Southerness by both Dad and Mother they were the Adapted

  • 10 April 03:27, by Bolman

    I believe nobody like Salva Kiir accepts the heartless people money lover including unnationalistic Dinka who supporting him because he presenting Dinka interest while Kiir himself was n is not the pure he the adapted Arab Darfurian Child this is known according to his background if you wanna know more about him ask me next time

  • 10 April 03:27, by Bolman

Sudan Tribune

