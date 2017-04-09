 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 9 April 2017

U.S. military attaché visits North Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

N. Darfur Governor Abdel Wahid Youssef meets with the US military attache on 9 April 2017 (ST Photo)

April 9, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - The newly appointed military attaché at the U.S. embassy in Khartoum John Bong Sunday has met with the governor of North Darfur state Abdel-Wahid Youssef and senior military commanders in El-Fasher.

In a statement after the meeting, Youssef said he briefed the U.S. official on the conditions of the IDPs and his government’s vision to resolve their issues, pointing they were given the option to integrate into their new communities or return to their areas of origin.

The governor also mentioned his government efforts to restore the social fabric and achieve tribal reconciliation. He further explained to the arms collection plan developed by the state.

North Darfur last year, received over 90,000 IDPs who fled their villages in Jebel Marra where the Sudanese army launched a military campaign on rebel position in the area.

Also, the state was the theatre of different tribal clashes over grazing land and gold mines. The massive presence of weapons in the region is identified as the major cause of instability in Darfur.

Bong told reporters following the meeting that the governor has informed him of the stable security conditions in his state and described it as “excellent”.

He praised the good coordination among the various regular forces in North Darfur and the federal organs, announcing he will also visit Central Darfur state.

Darfur region has recently witnessed a number of visits by Western diplomats including from the European Union, France and the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, the newly appointed head of Darfur hybrid mission (UNAMID) Jeremiah N. Mamabolo told the UN Security Council that security situation in the western Sudan region has changed and the fighting has by far diminished.

UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in Darfur conflict since 2003, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Shameful indicators of declared famine in South Sudan 2017-04-09 06:39:43 By Mohamed M. Yassin South Sudan again, yes again tremendous suffering is happening in South Sudan, the newly independent African country is dragged again into useless civil war causing famine (...)

Darfur continues suffering war ravages amid UN silence 2017-04-08 21:29:57 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the report presented to the UN on April 4, 2017 by the newly appointed UNAMID head Jeremiah N. Mamabolo which indicated that (...)

Famine in South Sudan should not obscure urgent food crisis in Sudan 2017-04-05 07:30:36 By Eric Reeves Impending famine in South Sudan is major news and has been reported inappropriately urgent fashion, including several recent stories in the New York Times, as well as by a number (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.