April 9, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - The newly appointed military attaché at the U.S. embassy in Khartoum John Bong Sunday has met with the governor of North Darfur state Abdel-Wahid Youssef and senior military commanders in El-Fasher.

In a statement after the meeting, Youssef said he briefed the U.S. official on the conditions of the IDPs and his government’s vision to resolve their issues, pointing they were given the option to integrate into their new communities or return to their areas of origin.

The governor also mentioned his government efforts to restore the social fabric and achieve tribal reconciliation. He further explained to the arms collection plan developed by the state.

North Darfur last year, received over 90,000 IDPs who fled their villages in Jebel Marra where the Sudanese army launched a military campaign on rebel position in the area.

Also, the state was the theatre of different tribal clashes over grazing land and gold mines. The massive presence of weapons in the region is identified as the major cause of instability in Darfur.

Bong told reporters following the meeting that the governor has informed him of the stable security conditions in his state and described it as “excellent”.

He praised the good coordination among the various regular forces in North Darfur and the federal organs, announcing he will also visit Central Darfur state.

Darfur region has recently witnessed a number of visits by Western diplomats including from the European Union, France and the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, the newly appointed head of Darfur hybrid mission (UNAMID) Jeremiah N. Mamabolo told the UN Security Council that security situation in the western Sudan region has changed and the fighting has by far diminished.

UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in Darfur conflict since 2003, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)