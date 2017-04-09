Mbeki continues consultations on Sudan’s roadmap implementation



April 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The chairman of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) Thabo Mbeki has continued his meetings in the Sudanese capital to explore ways to implement the Roadmap Agreement for peace and dialogue in Sudan.

On Friday, Mbeki met with the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and the opposition Sudan Call groups inside the country.

He met on Saturday with a delegation from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-Silent Majority) headed by Philip Abdel-Masih.

In press statements following the meeting, Abdel-Masih said they briefed the African mediator on the humanitarian situation in South Kordofan, criticising the approach of the SPLM-N towards the peace talks.

“We believe that Yasser Arman, as the chief SPLM-N negotiator, continued to buy time to fulfil the personal agenda of himself and Malik Agar and Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu,” said Abdel-Masih.

He added they told Mbeki that they are able to mobilise their base to influence the negotiations, describing the humanitarian situation in South Kordofan as “dire”.

Abdel-Masih expected the Sudanese government and the SPLM-N would reach an agreement on a cessation of hostilities during the coming round of talks.

It is noteworthy that the SPLM-Silent Majority was formed in December 2012 by a splinter group from the SPLM-N headed by Khamis Jallab who accused the Movement leadership of seeking to achieve personal interests.

The government and Sudan Call signed in March and August 2016 the Roadmap Agreement brokered by the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) including several steps towards their participation in a national constitutional process inside Sudan.

However, the parties failed to sign a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian agreements that are seen crucial before to move forward in the roadmap implementation process.

(ST)