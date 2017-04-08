April 8, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese army (SPLA) claimed on Saturday that it regained full control of Bagari, a town located 12 miles south-west of Wau town from the armed opposition forces.
- The SPLA conducting military drill in Bor, November 29, 2014 (ST)
The recapture of the Western Bahr el Ghazal state town is the latest military action undertaken by government forces, despite international pressure for a declaration of a unilateral ceasefire.
Eyewitnesses and area legislators said pro-government troops, backed by an air cover and tribal militiamen, carried out a surprise attack on the rebel-held position on Friday, forcing them to withdraw their forces after fierce fighting.
A state minister, in an interview with Sudan Tribune, also confirmed the attack, which reportedly forced the rebels to flee the town amid artillery shelling by government forces.
It was not immediately clear how many fighters were killed in the attack and no official statement was released by spokespersons of both the army and the rebel movement.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million others displaced in South Sudan’s worst-ever outbreak of violence since it seceded from neighbouring Sudan in July 2011.
In late August 2015, President Salva Kiir signed a peace agreement previously signed by Riek Machar called the "Compromise Peace Agreement" mediated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).
The agreement established the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) responsible for monitoring and overseeing implementation of the peace accord.
(ST)
