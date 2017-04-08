 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 8 April 2017

Troika welcomes opening second humanitarian corridor from Sudan to South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

People in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan collect food from WFP (WFP/eter Testuzza Photo)

April 7, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Troika countries, the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK) and Norway have welcomed Sudan’s opening of a second corridor to deliver food assistance to areas affected by the conflict and suffering from famine in South Sudan.

South Sudan, formed after splitting from Sudan in 2011, declared a famine in its parts where 100,000 people are said to be facing starvation. An additional one million people, aid agencies say, are on the brink of facing famine.

“This border crossing will allow for a second access route for emergency food assistance, along with the already open Kosti - Renk river corridor,” said the Troika countries in a joint statement on Thursday.

The Troika countries also recognised Sudan’s efforts to facilitate the flow of food assistance through Port Sudan.

“The Troika notes Sudan has accepted over 365,000 South Sudanese refugees, including more than 60,000 South Sudanese who have entered Sudan in the first three months of 2017, and encourages the government to ensure continued humanitarian access to these refugee communities” adds the statement.

South Sudan has been engulfed by war since 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused his rival and former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup. Since then, more 365,000 South Sudanese refugees, most of them women and children, have arrived in Sudan.

The Troika called on South Sudan’s government to coordinate with the World Food Program (WFP) and partners providing vital assistance, urging “the government and all armed groups to allow full and safe humanitarian access to reach communities in need, and to ensure that food and other commodities are not diverted from the intended beneficiaries”.

“The Troika recommends the opening of additional land and water routes between Sudan and South Sudan so that communities in both countries can benefit from open trade and the efficient and swift movement of humanitarian goods and personnel” further read the statement.

In July 2014, Juba and Khartoum signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to open a humanitarian corridor to deliver food assistance to vulnerable South Sudanese through the River Nile or by road. Last January, the agreement was extended for a six month period.

On 26 March, Sudan announced it would open a second humanitarian corridor to deliver food assistance to the affected in South Sudan.

Last week, WFP announced it has begun providing food assistance to war-torn South Sudan using the new corridor announced by the Sudanese government last week.

WFP said the new route enables transport of food items overland from El-Obeid in central Sudan to Bentiu in South Sudan’s Unity State.

Also, the Sudanese government last week said it doesn’t rule out to open an Airbridge to deliver food assistance to South Sudan during the rainy season revealing a proposal to open a third road corridor to transport aid to the needy population in the war-torn nation.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 April 09:05, by Kush Natives

    That’s so insanely for Troika to second this stupid agenda that meant, an invasion of South Sudan through falsely aid. Why Sudan isn’t allowing humanitarian assistance to her own suffering populations in Darfur region? That mean, everything is formed on image.

    repondre message

    • 8 April 09:40, by Kuch

      Mr. Kuch Natives, the game here is about to play South Sudan like by the evils corporate America, the UK, the UN, their NGOs and some some of their criminals like Japan, South Korea, India, Rwanda, Pakistan, Bangladesh et al. How Nile is coveted by the white Americans, English, their so-called cloned arabs of Sudan, the evil juus and some of their criminals in between>>>

      repondre message

      • 8 April 09:46, by Kuch

        Mr. Kush Natives, there are some criminals who want the our country to recolonize by the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs and some of their criminals in between. These fools want our country to be given to the other countries, to rule us. Mr. South Sudan is going to be divided in to many clans>>>

        repondre message

        • 8 April 09:55, by Kuch

          Mr. Eastern, our country is going to be like Eastern Congo, and Eastern Congo is going to fair well because the Dinkas/Jiengs of the Sudan are going to bully these ’retches’ until they go jail and sea with their white English, white Americans, their evil juus, their UN, their NGOs and some of their criminals in between>>

          repondre message

          • 8 April 10:02, by Kuch

            Mr. Kush Natives, WW3 is going to star here in our country. We don’t white Americans, English, their evil juus, their UN,some of their sleazy NGOs and some of their evils in between. There are fools who these evils in our country. But we have bombed the fools to right places and we are going to bomb the criminals again to their places>>>>

            repondre message

  • 8 April 10:07, by ayellopanyodo

    I think TROIKA countries has rights to give an appreciation to Sudan government because they are left with no choice rather than to appreciating Sudan because of the effort,what do thinks they can say to a fail country under the poor leadership of Salva Kiir who liaising at the Jieng Counsil to make a decision or send delegation to Uganda for consultation,this man Nongyoldit thuongde as failed SS

    repondre message

  • 8 April 12:53, by Eastern

    Humanitarian corridor to opposition controlled areas MUSTN BE FREE from Kiir’s influence just like it was during Dr. Garang and Bashir; that’s how OLS saved Southern Sudan from the fangs of hanger; Kiir’s influence must be confined in Juba as the arch mayor!!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Famine in South Sudan should not obscure urgent food crisis in Sudan 2017-04-05 07:30:36 By Eric Reeves Impending famine in South Sudan is major news and has been reported inappropriately urgent fashion, including several recent stories in the New York Times, as well as by a number (...)

Ruweng State: Destroying a nation 2017-04-01 21:53:15 The power to destroy a nation is a lot easier than the power it takes to build a nation. By Santino Aniek There is something brewing in South Sudan and for the Frist Vice President Taban Deng (...)

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s looming shadow over Khartoum 2017-04-01 21:04:58 By Luciano Arvin Pragmatism seems to be the name of the game in Khartoum, as Sudan drastically shifts its allegiance from one regional superpower, the Islamic Republic of Iran, to the other, the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.