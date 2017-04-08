Jonglei forms anti-random shooting force in Bor

April 7, 2017(BOR) – ?Jonglei state ministry of local government, the office of the governor and law enforcements have brought together their security faction in a collaboration to deal with the random shooting and movement of weapons in Bor.

Jonglei state governor, Phillip Aguer speaks during the independence occassion July 9, 2016 (ST)

This newly formed body is comprised of men and woman in the police and army. It will handle the movement of arms in and around the town and the random shootings that scare the citizens of Bor.

The body will remain active until the central government has collected the illegal guns from the hands of the civilians.

On Friday, Philip Aguer, Jonglei State Governor said the force would also deal with those found in possession of sticks, spears and guns. He described the random shootings as “indiscipline and misbehaviour” against the state law.

“Shooting is not allowed, there is no discipline. This misbehaviour is caused by the spread of arms. The government should collect arms all over South Sudan but we have not yet established a strong police force that will protect the civilians,” the governor said during a phone interview with Sudan Tribune.

Those found in possession of guns in the town will be disarmed with no fine, but those who are caught shooting will be fined added Aguer.

It is not clear if the fine will be harmonised with the current price of goats on the market, which range from SSP5,000 to SSP10,000.

A fine of a goat is not constituted in the state constitution and many are wondering from whom the goats will be collected for.

“The security committee has met and we have formed a security force that will deal with people who shoot randomly in the air. If you are caught, every bullet you shoot will result in a one goat fine. If the culprit resists or refuses to comply with the order they will be imprisoned. All the counties commissioners now to implement this order,” the governor added.

He went on to say that they have addressed the issue but nothing has changed, which leaves the law to take its course.

According to Governor Aguer, the security force has been mandated to stay active day and night.

