 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 7 April 2017

South Sudan president vows to strengthen military ties with Ethiopia

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir and Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn speak after the signing of bilateral cooperation agreements in Addis Ababa on 24 February 2017 (ENA Photo)
April 7, 2017 (JUBA) –South Sudan President Salva Kiir Friday reiterated his commitment and willingness to work with Ethiopia to deepen their military cooperation, making new contributions to an in-depth development of bilateral relations.

President Kiir said South Sudan regards the relationship with the neighbouring country as one of great importance. Over the past years, the military exchanges between the two countries have resulted in fruitful achievements for both countries.

The bilateral level of cooperation has enabled the countries to conduct high-level exchanges, joint military training and defence consultations.

Kuol Manyang Juuk, the Defence Minister pointed out that strengthening the military cooperation between South Sudan and Ethiopia was vital in safeguarding regional peace and stability, regardless of circumstances.

The minister said South Sudan would stay committed in their efforts to deepen military exchanges and advance military ties with Ethiopia. He addressed the press after accompanying the Ethiopian Chief of Defence, Samora Muhammad Yuni and his delegation to President Kiir.

Flanked by Paul Malong Awan, Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) Chief of General Staff, Minister Juuk said the Ethiopian military and security officials had discussed the memorandum signed between the Ethiopian army and SPLA at the State House in Juba.

Malong said the discussions were on the memorandum signed by the two army chiefs of general staff on the provision of security on the borders between the two countries.

He went on to say that he was appreciative of the role that has been played by his Ethiopian counterpart, supporting SPLA and the people of South Sudan during the days where the Sudanese people struggled for freedom.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Famine in South Sudan should not obscure urgent food crisis in Sudan 2017-04-05 07:30:36 By Eric Reeves Impending famine in South Sudan is major news and has been reported inappropriately urgent fashion, including several recent stories in the New York Times, as well as by a number (...)

Ruweng State: Destroying a nation 2017-04-01 21:53:15 The power to destroy a nation is a lot easier than the power it takes to build a nation. By Santino Aniek There is something brewing in South Sudan and for the Frist Vice President Taban Deng (...)

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s looming shadow over Khartoum 2017-04-01 21:04:58 By Luciano Arvin Pragmatism seems to be the name of the game in Khartoum, as Sudan drastically shifts its allegiance from one regional superpower, the Islamic Republic of Iran, to the other, the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.