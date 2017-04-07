South Sudan president vows to strengthen military ties with Ethiopia



April 7, 2017 (JUBA) –South Sudan President Salva Kiir Friday reiterated his commitment and willingness to work with Ethiopia to deepen their military cooperation, making new contributions to an in-depth development of bilateral relations.

President Kiir said South Sudan regards the relationship with the neighbouring country as one of great importance. Over the past years, the military exchanges between the two countries have resulted in fruitful achievements for both countries.

The bilateral level of cooperation has enabled the countries to conduct high-level exchanges, joint military training and defence consultations.

Kuol Manyang Juuk, the Defence Minister pointed out that strengthening the military cooperation between South Sudan and Ethiopia was vital in safeguarding regional peace and stability, regardless of circumstances.

The minister said South Sudan would stay committed in their efforts to deepen military exchanges and advance military ties with Ethiopia. He addressed the press after accompanying the Ethiopian Chief of Defence, Samora Muhammad Yuni and his delegation to President Kiir.

Flanked by Paul Malong Awan, Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) Chief of General Staff, Minister Juuk said the Ethiopian military and security officials had discussed the memorandum signed between the Ethiopian army and SPLA at the State House in Juba.

Malong said the discussions were on the memorandum signed by the two army chiefs of general staff on the provision of security on the borders between the two countries.

He went on to say that he was appreciative of the role that has been played by his Ethiopian counterpart, supporting SPLA and the people of South Sudan during the days where the Sudanese people struggled for freedom.

