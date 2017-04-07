SPLM-N holds government responsible for tribal clashes in Kordofan

April 7, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) has called on Kababish and Hamar chiefs to end the fighting holding the government responsible for the bloody clashes between the two tribes.

A SPLA-N fighter stands near Gos village in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, May 1, 2012 (Reuters)

Deadly clashes erupted Sunday between Hamar and Kababsih tribes in North and West Kordofan states over stolen camels killing 51 tribesmen and injuring 28 others. The government declared one-month emergency situation in both states.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Friday, SPLM-N Secretary General Yasser Arman urged leaders of the tribes to bring the clashes to an end, saying the fighting would not benefit either side.

He called on the Sudanese civil society to take the initiative to support the reconciliation efforts, saying the “painful events between the two tribes adds a new wound to the destruction of the Sudanese social fabric”.

Arman said what brings the two tribes together is much more than what divides them, stressing the “National Congress Party regime bears responsibility for the

fighting which erupted between the two tribes due to its reckless policies and parasitic economy that destroyed rural infrastructure and livelihoods”.

He added the regime has ignited the inter-tribal strife and used divide-and-rule policy to control the tribes, pointing to the arbitrary administrative division and destruction of traditional administration.

On Friday, the attorney general Omer Ahmed Mohamed issued a decision to form an investigation commission on the armed clashes between Hamar and Kababish and to submit its report within two weeks.

Tribal fighting occurs frequently in several regions of Sudan, including Kordofan and Darfur where over 300,000 people were forced to flee their homes.

Last year, Sudan’s president, Omer Al-Bashir, warned against tribal strife in some areas of the country, noting the country is facing challenges that need the cooperation from all people.

